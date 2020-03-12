Most of my songs talk about relationships, says artiste Sanoli Chowdhury

12 March 2020 16:10 IST

The singer-songwriter-producer released her third EP, ‘It’s All a Monotonous Game’, recently

It was while listening to her father’s collection of rock ‘n’ roll as a child, that singer-songwriter-producer Sanoli Chowdhury knew she wanted to play the guitar. Even though her instructor suggested she learn piano first, she stuck to her guns and at seven years old, started learning the instrument of her choice.

“Then, when I was around 18 or 19, I started using Logic Pro X software (digital audio workstation). Just experimenting with it and seeing what I could do. The more you get used to it, you understand how it works. It was a natural thing to start writing songs as well and I started posting the songs on SoundCloud,” says the soft-spoken Sanoli.

Around a year-and-a-half-ago, Sanoli, who is based in Bengaluru, was discovered by Rana Ghose, founder of REProduce Artists and is now signed to London-based management agency, United Sound Entertainment.

Cut to 2020 and the 21-one-year-old, who is studying in Christ University, already has three EPs under her belt. The first one was titled The Futile Search for Elegance, the second Impermanent Warmth and the latest EP, It’s All a Monotonous Game, which was mastered at Black Saloon Studios in London. If the titles seem a little pessimistic (she supplies the word), it is because they are. “I am kind of a pessimistic person. But I don’t really think about the titles; I just go with the flow. Even with the third EP, I was talking to one of my friends about relationships and people and I just happened to say it’s all a monotonous game and then I thought ‘okay, I can use this’.”

As for the five songs on the latest EP, Sanoli says that she chose the ones that she thought were her best work.

“It so happened that they talked about similar things. I feel like most of my songs talk about people and relationships of any sort, whether partner or friend. The more experiences I have with people, good or bad, the more I have to write about. I’m not the kind of person who interacts with people a lot. When I do have an interaction or if I become close to someone, it becomes a spectacular thing, regardless of what kind of relationship it is. So, when it goes downhill from there, I think it’s just easier for me to express it through music.”

Of the tracks, ‘Voice Notes Sent By You’ has an experimental sound, consisting of actual voice notes she has received.

“I was listening to a lot of lo-fi music at that point and I wanted to create something like that. A lot of lo-fi has the element of people talking. My friends and I exchange voice notes so I clipped out random things they have sent me over the years and put it in the song.”

Though, of course, she sings, Sanoli, whose speaking and singing voices are markedly different, says: “Usually, the first compliment I receive is something to do with my singing and everything else is ignored. It used to bother me at one point.”

She adds, “Every time I think about playing live shows, which I assume I have to do it at some point, it sort of freaks me out because I’m not sure how I’m going to do it. It’s always been easier to sit in front of your laptop screen and not be conscious of these things.”

Sanoli Chowdhury’s songs are available on SoundCloud