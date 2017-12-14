Brinda Manickavasakam offered variety in terms of kritis and composers

Maharajah Swati Tirunal is credited with over 300 compositions in both Carnatic and Hindustani styles, including kritis, swarajatis, varnams, padams, tillanas and bhajans. For her concert at Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, Brinda Manickavasakam brought out the majesty of his Padavarnam, ‘Sumasayaka’, (Karnataka Kapi- Rupakam), which has Ragamalika swarams in Kalyani, Kamas, Vasantha and Mohanam. These swaras have a symmetry about them.

It was followed by an Atana kriti of Dikshitar, ‘Herambaya Namaste’ (Rupakam), with swaraprasthara. On the violin, Melakaveri Thyagarajan offered quality support, embellishing the concert.

After a detailed alapana of Poorvikalyani, Brinda took up Gopalakrishna Bharathi’s Nandanar kriti, ‘Satrae Vilakai Irum Pillaay’ (Rupakam). In the charanam, mridangam support by Praveen Sparsh (disciple of Guruvayur Dorai), enhanced its aesthetics. Sparsh showed great promise with his playing.

Syama Sastri’s ‘Brovavamma’ (Manji-Misra Chapu) had a soothing effect while ‘Ganamurthe’ (Ganamoorti, Adi) of Tyagaraja was a neat rendering. At ‘Navaneetha Chora Nanda Satkishora,’ Harihara Sarma’s ganjira offered a super-soft nadai.

The main raga of the two-hour concert was Mohanam, which blossomed in all its radiance. Melakaveri, in his response gave expression to his classical instincts.

The vocalist hit a purple patch in Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Narayana Divyanaamam’ (immortalised by MS), effortlessly traversing the tarasthayi, the niraval at ‘Marajanakan touching the right emotional spots. . After an extensive swaraprasthara, the percussion duo offered an enjoyable Thani.

Compact RTP

Surprisingly, in the closing phase of the concert, Brinda launched a compact 20-minute RTP in Ananda Bhairavi in Adi Tala Khanda Nadai, ‘Meenakshi, Maamadurai Meenakshi’ with Ragamalika swaras. It highlighted her grip over laya. MLV used to render this RTP in Madhyamavathi. After a Kandhar Alankaram Viruththam, Brinda wound up the concert with the lovely ‘Neela Thirai Kadal’ in Durga, written by Surabhi.