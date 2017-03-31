Mohana Santhanam: Vibrant renditions

Chennai-based vocalist Mohana Santhanam presented a lively concert for Visakha Music Academy. His was an energetic rendition throughout, a harmonious blend of melody and classicism, thoroughly enjoyed by the audience.

Mohana opened the concert with Maharaja Swathi Tirunal’s Kambhoji ata tala varanam Sarasijanabha . It straight away took the audience into his fold, striking an instant rapport. Mohana put the uninitiated among audience at ease by stating the raga and tala of the composition at hand. His thoughtfulness to share the context of some compositions helped younger enthusiasts listen attentively and appreciate. His swara suits were adroit and raga essays detailed.

After the warm up of varnam, he picked up Maha Ganapathim of Muthuswamy Dikshitar in raga Nata, giving the performance a vitality. Anupama gunambudhi of Thyagaraja in raga Athana saw him glide into an elevated zone of artistry through swarakalpana that bloomed with other pieces.

Sundari sada of Ogirala Veera Raghava Sarma in raga Sudda Dhanyasi, decorated with good swarakalpana was well-received. The exposition of raga Janaranjani was classy, the krithi for this being Saara Hridayulai of Vogirala set in the cycle of Sankeerna triputa talam. His explorations of raga bhava were in perfect sync with sahithya bhava. Chentane Sadaa of Thyagaraja in raga Kuntalavarali with Chittaswaram, tuned by Lalgudi Jayaraman, evoked warm response.

Mohana made a detailed delineation of raga Todi, the mainstay of the session, for Kamalambike a navavarana krithi of Muttuswamy Dikshitar. With fluent nereval in ‘Sangita rasike sakala kalaa naayike‘, dexterous swarakalpana fortified it. The way hedealt with the salient notes of the elaborate raga dwelling on its subtle and elegant shades was reflective of his grasp.

Brilliance once again materialised in his Ragam-Tanam-Pallavi in raga Sunadavinodini with Suryadevam padmanetram savitaram bhaje” misra triputa or Chaturasra gathiand swaram in ragamalika comprising of Bhairavi, Kadanakutuhalam and Revathi. He concluded with a bubbly Tillana of Lalgudi Jayaraman in raga Bageswari.

Mavuduri Satyanarayana Sarma on violin and K Sadguru Charan on mridangam and S Hanumantharao on ghatam lent competent support.