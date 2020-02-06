A way with words for Jaanu

It will take at least a week to get a genuine response from movie-goers and the market for Jaanu, the remake of the Tamil movie 96 which has attained a status of a cult classic among movie-goers.. The Kannada remake of the same tanked. Not paying heed to a lot of suggestions against remaking it in Telugu, producer Dil Raju bought the rights, roped in the original director C Prem Kumar and made it in Telugu.

So have all the dialogues been translated verbatim? “ Translation is not the right word. For instance some say ‘ethhuku randi’ (lift it) and some ‘teesukurandi’ (bring it). There is a difference in both,” explains dialogue writer Kiran Kumar Reddy, popularly known as ‘Mirchi’ Kiran . Director Prem Kumar apparently told him , that it is important to understand the film as it is multi-layered. KIran says, “There is a backstory of the two characters and something comes up in a while, all of which is interconnected. I must have watched 96 a zillion times.” He had internalised the film so much that he was sitting in the preview theatre and humming the background score. Kiran did not seek any assistance to write dialogues for Jaanu.

How did he bag this movie? “I acted in F2. While doing that, I enquired about who would be writing the dialogues for Jaanu . Nothing had been decided then and so Hari, the writer of Maharshi, referred me to Dil Raju. Many are of the opinion that the film is slow paced, but that is where the beauty of the story lies and it allows space for the audience to peep into the lives of Ram (Sharwanand) and Jaanu (Sharwanand). The producers are very happy and confident.” Kiran reiterates that there isn’t much scope for change. Nevertheless, the childhood episode is picturised in Vizag and the rest of the film in Hyderabad.

Jaanu is Kiran’s third film as a dialogue writer, the first two being Majnu and 118. He has written for many other films, without taking credit. He shares, “Most people work as ghost writers for scenes. We go for writing sessions, they take our ideas. Sometimes it is in bits and pieces because we all are a group of people in the discussions, including the director, assistant directors, writers et al. Everyone pitches in with ideas. When the director feelssomeone deserves credit, he gets it. Patience and talent will always get an opening.”

Kiran worked as a sound engineer for an FM channel and started getting creative ideas. He began writing the promos and creatives. One programme called ‘Babu Baga Busy’ became popular because it was about movie people. They would call him and tell him to talk about their film, good or bad, because it struck a chord with listeners and was great promotion.

Kiran watches a lot of films and has got books on screenplay, and learnt the film grammar along the way, given his passion for movies. He signs off, “All technicians someday want to be a director. The kick you get while telling a story is different. I hope Jaanu will be my big ticket [to become a director]. I might be getting into direction soon.”