Mikey McCleary and his new girl group W.i.S.H. have ambitious plans for Indian pop music

The Indian music industry, primarily driven by film music, has always maintained a space for newer genres and styles to define new generations. As music director-producer Mikey McCleary puts it, it was pop music that reigned supreme in the 90s and brought international artists to India. Later, this gave way to indie artists, “who put in a lot of work and created this whole indie music scene which is very vibrant now.” McCleary, who sees a void between mainstream Bollywood music and indie music, is bringing forth a girl group, India’s first one in at least two decades, to bridge this gap.
“India is very ready for something like this,” McCleary says of the four-member girl group called W.i.S.H. (World Inka Stage Hai), featuring Ri, Zo, Suchi and Sim, which is debuting under the Sony music label. While immediate reference points for listeners may include the large number of K-pop girl groups that have emerged recently, McCleary says their influences go back to Spice Girls. Suchi cites Fifth Harmony as an inspiration too. “The way they [Spice Girls, Fifth Harmony] dance to their music is our forte. We enjoy pop music and we enjoy K-pop music as well, but we want to fuse the Indian elements into pop music and give the audience a new taste… a kind of fusion that has the hip hop beats, a hint of some Spanish elements, and different cultural aspects,” she says.