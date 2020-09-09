The essential Michael Bublé playlist

The voice in the radio for all Christmas-es since 2011, Michael Bublé, turns 45. We celebrate his birthday with this playlist of his five most memorable songs

Haven’t Met You Yet

With this song’s release in 2009, Michael Bublé was no longer just the man who does great covers of classics. This Grammy nominated original features his then fiancée and now wife, Luisana Lopilato. Bublé sings about a woman whom he promises to love deeply until the end, the only catch — he hasn’t met her yet. This one is for all the dreamers and fools.

Home

Some of Bublé’s best works have had his romantic partners as the muse, and so it is with ‘Home’. He wrote this song when he was touring Italy, away from his then partner. A trademark Bublé ballad, the song echoes during these pandemic times, (’Let me go home, I’ve had my run’) especially for those forced to live away from their families.

It’s a Beautiful Day

You know that feeling of being unexpectedly unburdened of someone that was dragging you down? It’s that petty happiness that Bublé captures so wonderfully in this song.

Feeling Good

No disrespect to Nina Simone, but if there is one cover of ‘Feeling Good’ that matches her original, it could be this. Bublé’s smooth vocals flow inside the arrangements changed to sound like a spy thriller. Admittedly, the take does not make much sense with the rest of the lyrics about dragonflies and sunshine, but when he hits the chorus, you can’t help but feel like you’re walking away after a successful mission.

Baby It’s Cold Outside

Is it even a Bublé playlist without a Christmas song? To be honest, this is more Idina Menzel’s (of ‘Let it go’ fame) song, than it is Bublé’s. But of all the Bublé Christmas songs and all the covers of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, this one stands out for the endearingly playful chemistry in both their voices.

