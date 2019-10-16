Bringing legends alive

After two successful musical events in Bengaluru, MHS Events is back with another of its Retro Bollywood Musical Show, Dil ki Nazar Se. The event is all set to bring in the “voice of Mukesh” Mukhtar Shah to Bengaluru at the Devaraja Urs Auditorium on October 19.

The show will also feature popular singers such as Samanvitha Sharma, Shruthi Bhide, Govind Kurnool, Masood Ali, Raghupati Jha, Shekhar Iyer, Debangshu and Prakriti Ganguly. Produced by Sumit Mukherjee, founder of MHS Events, the show “promises music and memorable songs from the golden era of Hindi cinema.”

Speaking about his shows that are popular with the public, Sumit says Dil Ki Nazar Se is conceptualised by singer Samanvitha Sharma with an orchestral lead from Bengaluru-based Pradeep Patkar and team. “We have been bringing alive voices of Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, SPB, Asha Bhonsle, Lata Mangeshkar, Bhupinder Singh, Manna Dey, Hemant Kumar on this platform. This edition will also have Mukesh come alive in Mukthar’s voice. The title, Dil Ki Nazar Se, is derived from one of Mukesh’s songs (from Anaari),” adds Sumit.

There will be 30 plus songs presented by nine singers in the four-hour show. “The original tunes will be untouched. In Retro we consciously have a near-equal derivatives of music from Bollywood. These vintage numbers will be presented with a 10-member live orchestra led by keyboardist Pradeep who has also added a flute to the rhythm and strings section,” says Sumit.

Sumit also assures that the event will include some amazing medleys, conceptualised with a theme that will have singers/actors delivering songs and dialogues to narrate a storyline. “There are elements of thought and sequences meticulously planned in Samanvitha Sharma’s conceptualisation for the retro show,” he said.

Record holder

When we call Mukhtar we discover his ring tone is Mukesh’s ‘Jo Tumko Ho Pasand Wahi Baat Karenge’, composed by Kalyanji Anandji for Safar. The turning point for this B Com-LL B practising advocate came up when he sang the legend’s ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ from Kabhi Kabhi, that won him the title “Mukesh’s voice.”

He has had 6,000 shows worldwide since, released 20 audio albums and has sung for several Gujarati films. “I am happy I sing only Mukesh’s songs for which I have been acknowledged. I sang 130 songs in 13 hours in 2015 in Mumbai — the feat got me into the Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. But the best record I cherish is the compliment from Mukesh’s son, Nitin Mukesh who said he has never heard a voice so similar to that of his father’s,” says Mukhtar.

Although he took part in school-level competitions and sang for friends and orchestra groups, Mukhtar got a professional training much later. “I had voice culturing from Sudhir Khandekar, and Krishnakant Parikh.” When asked what will he be offering Bangaloreans, he sings ‘Jeena Yahan Marana Yahan’ on the phone from Ahmedabad, adding, “Let the other numbers be a surprise.”

Tickets are available on bookmyshow and Ticketgenie.in