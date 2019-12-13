Message from a Rajasthani fiddle at Magnetic Fields

Imagine, as a musician, getting a gig first and having to figure out the material after. “We kind of had to work backwards,” says Mumbai singer-songwriter and harp artist Nush Lewis, who will collaborate with ambient producer Shadaab Kadri aka Riatsu, as part of a commissioned project at Magnetic Fields Festival in Rajasthan this week. The EDM-centric event will take place from December 13 to 15 at the Alsisar Mahal.

In surprising fashion for Lewis and Riatsu, the thematic blocks came to them quite organically for their performance titled ‘Asrar’, which is Arabic for ‘secrets’. “Shadaab found that the Greek god of secrets was called Harpocrates,” says Lewis. While she normally might have walked away from the obvious connection to her instrument, Lewis was amazed by this revelation. “I was like ‘okay, maybe this is what we’re supposed to do’,” she continues.

‘Asrar’ is one of three commissioned projects at Magnetic Fields — others include Mumbai producer Tejas Nair aka Spryk’s audio-visual excursion into man’s endless desire to be top dog, called APEX; and Fieldlines, an Indo-German collaboration born out of an “immersive residency program” featuring music duo Gebrüder Teichmann, Bengaluru creative artist Bidisha Das and Rajasthani folk artists Firoz Khan, Ustad Hakeem Khan and Sumitra Ji.

Beyond the field

Founded in 2013, the festival has grown past being an all-out electronic music event that showcases the best cutting-edge musicians in a desert vibe, but also hosts literature sessions, bands and visual art installations. Spryk, for example, is working with visual artist Yash Chandak aka Cursorama and seasoned lighting engineer Naveen Deshpande. Unlike most electronic music, his APEX set wants to tell a story “inspired by the continuous human conquest of racing towards our highest point of achievement”. The DJ-producer adds, “The set is slated to be approximately 45 to 50 minutes. It’s hard to describe the sound because I’m honestly in unfamiliar territory… The concept led me to write both fast-paced pieces as well as more reflective compositions. The aesthetic is hugely inspired by the story of mankind, retro science fiction and hyper-digital environments.”

While Riatsu and Lewis have been creating material starting late September, festival co-founder Munbir Chawla says Fieldlines was one that took more than a year of background work to materialise. It was exactly the kind of showcase they were hoping for, since the festival is all about cutting edge sounds against the backdrop of Rajasthan. The artistes got a boost after Magnetic Fields applied for and received a grant from the Goethe-Institut’s International Coproduction Fund. The collaborators for Fieldlines have set up at Alsisar Mahal just about a week prior to the festival. Chawla mentions they get a lot of offers their way for collaborations and special showcases, but they take the final call.

He mentions Mumbai producer and modular synth artist Abhi Meer, who has taken up his own neo-classical spectral performance to début at Magnetic Fields, even though it’s not a commissioned project. For his set, ‘Spektra’, Meer is learning how to play a Rajasthani fiddle from the 7th to 10th century called Ravanahatha and is incorporating it into his synth set. “We leave the creative process completely to the artistes. They reach out only if they have any queries — about set times and expectations and stages,” concludes Chawla.

Magnetic Fields Festival is on at Alsisar Mahal, Rajasthan, till December 15.