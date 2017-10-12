Groove to the beat

“I am sure you can guess which instruments we play by our poses,” grins David Soyza as he and his bandmates Lukas Grossmann, Moritz Graf and Johannes Koch pose for photographs. I guess correctly that David, who is holding an empty water bottle like it’s a microphone, is the vocalist of the group while Lukas with his fingers bent is on the keyboard. Both Moritz and Johannes look as if they are on the drums. “Yes, but Moritz plays the bass,” grins David.

The foursome is part of a one-year-old German band – Soyza’s Groove. “We are friends and have known each other for years. We studied at the same music university and have worked with one another at some point of time. Although we have all recorded albums with different bands, we have yet to record one. Our music professor Klaus Graf who performed a jazz concert in Thiruvananthapuram last year was impressed with the audience; he found the audience receptive to jazz. He is the one who brought us together as a band and arranged our tour of India,” says Moritz. As for the choice of the name of the band, Johannes says: “Our singer’s name is Soyza and as groove is an important element in music, we decided to name it thus.”

According to the group, their music is mostly jazz. “Jazz is versatile; it is a demanding style of music that’s based on improvisation. So, one can be creative. Also, we feel as young jazz musicians, it is our duty to keep the music going,” say the musicians, all in their twenties.

The quartet who have played on different stages and locations all over Southern Germany says that everyone in the group brings their own ideas and interpretations to the music which makes their sounds “individual”. “Yes, we occasionally play covers of musicians such as Chet Baker and Frank Sinatra, but it kind of becomes our own as we rearrange the music a lot,” says Lukas, who adds that apart from music, they enjoy going out and meeting people.

Soyza’s Groove is currently in town for a private concert organised by Goethe Zentrum Trivandrum. While in the city they held a music workshop at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pattom.

“We were surprised to see the students all ready with their musical instruments. They were eager to learn and it was a joy introducing them to jazz. In return they taught us a few rhythms on the tabla. I think we are visiting a few more schools. Through such cultural and musical exchange we hope to develop new ideas. For a musician, it is always important to connect with each other.”

While the private concert in Thiruvananthapuram will feature traditional jazz, a concert at URU in Mattanchery on October 15 is open to the public.