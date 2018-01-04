Melody through the frets

It is, indeed, a difficult task to exhibit one’s musical prowess during the music season. Nevertheless, up-and-coming artistes are many and they necessarily have to showcase their talent, vocal or instrumental, within the limited time frame.

Veena Venkatramani, hailing from the school of vainikas, Jayaraj Krishnan and Jayasri Krishnan, presented a brief veena recital at Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, Vani Mahal.

She has a good grasp over the medium and her fingers are quite fluent with the frets and her plucking is soft enough to align with the melodic nature of veena.

The Saranga varnam tailed with Dikshitar’s ‘Vallaba nayakasya’ came brightly with swara suite.

Soulful raga

It is not easy to detail a raga like Brindavani and to render a rare kriti of Muthuswami Dikshitar in it. Veena managed to expand the raga soulfully and played ‘Swaminathena samrakshitoham.’

Purvikalyani was her next choice. Residing carefully in the distinctive phrases of Purviklayani, Veena managed to present a captivating portrait.

Swati Tirunal’s ‘Deva deva jagadeeswara’ was her option after a resonant tanam. Her swara extension had to be controlled because of time constraint and therefore, she had to satisfy herself with a few bright patches of swaras.

The sign off number was the lilting Danashri tillana again of Swati Tirunal. B.S. Prashanth and K.R. Sivaramakrishnan on the mridangam and the ganjira respectively offered a precise thani.