Melody and the Mahatma

Presented by the Raza Foundation, ‘Singing Gandhi’ was a unique programme under the Foundation’s well conceived series, ‘Gandhi Matters’. Held at the India International Centre this past week, it featured Kalapini Komkali, the gifted daughter and disciple of the legendary Pt. Kumar Gandharva and Vidushi Vasundhara Komkali, talking about and singing ‘Gandhi Malhar’, a raga created by Kumarji on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s Birth Centenary.

The guest speaker for the evening N. Subbarao, a very close friend of Pt. Kumar Gandharva, who has also been with Gandhi Peace Foundation and Gandhian Youth Movement for decades, organising youth camps and trying to bring about national integration through Gandhian thoughts, spoke about his association with Kumarji. He shared a few interesting anecdotes and how the idea of making a raga invoking Gandhi, materialised. Subbarao gave a pleasant surprise by concluding his deliberations with a devotional pada of TukdoJi Maharaj, singing it like a bandish in sthai-antara format.

Lasting impression

Kumar Gandharva

Kalapini eloquently spoke about Gandhi Malhar before delineating the raga with an introductory aalap and compositions in vilambit and drut Ek-tala respectively. She emphasised the fact that all through the 60 years of his creative life, Gandhi Malhar had a special significance for Pt. Kumar Gandharva. This was due to the lasting impression of Gandhi on his mind and heart. The first time he saw Gandhi was on 8th August, 1942 at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Mumbai, when Bapu initiated the Quit India Movement.

Kumarji, in those days, was training under Prof. B.R.Devadhar at his music school near Chaupati. He was sent along with a few other students to sing a prayer on that occasion. Young Kumar was awe-struck seeing an ‘Aajanu-Bahu’ (one whose hands touch the knees) person for the first time in his life and vividly remembered that when people started clapping along with the bhajan, Gandhiji stopped them and said, “Our country will be free only when its people will learn to clap together in sync with laya, the correct rhythm.” The other memory of Gandhi that lasted him lifelong was a sad one. The day he shifted to Devas for health reasons, happened to be the ‘Nirvan Divas’ of Mahatma Gandhi, the 30th of January 1948, and he never ever forgot Gandhi and both these dates!

Kalapini said, “Kumarji created 11 Dhun-Umag ragas there in Devas, inspired by the folk tunes of Malwa; but Gandhi Malhar was different. It was a ‘Vichar-Umag’ raga, born out of the thoughts about Gandhi. He has written about this in his book ‘Anoop Raga Vilas - Vol II.’” “The Gandhi Centenary Committee had asked for my cooperation, but they did not tell me, co-operation in what form? I decided to create a new raga depicting the two qualities of his character that I adored and respected most; his truthfulness resulting in ‘abhaya’ (fearlessness) and his Nisseem Karuna, boundless compassion. Malhar was capable enough to echo them both, hence I based the raga on that and named it ‘Gandhi-Malhar’.”

Malhar’s Komal Nishad was already there to express his boundless love and compassion for the poor and downtrodden, but to echo the strength of his truthfulness, fearlessness and the uncommon sense of detachment without any bitterness; he conceived and added the Shuddha Gandhar, which resonates with different shades in ascending and descending orders of Aarohi and Avarohi. The words of his compositions are also pregnant with deeply suggestive meanings, which is not mere hero-worship but an invocation to the incredible piety, magnanimity and greatness, that was born in Bharat.

Gandhi Malhar has both the Gandhars and both the Nishads. Madhyam is komal and Dhaivat is shuddha. The ‘Ga - Dha’ and ‘Dha - Ga’ sangati (combination) is important. Its aaroh and avaroh are vakra, but despite being vakra, Shuddha Gandhar creates a crucial role for itself in both the ascending aaroh and the descending avaroha.

This Shuddha Gandhar underlines the most beautiful, austere and serene aspects of Gandhi’s character hence pivotal to the raga too. There is also the Komal Gandhar in the Avaroha, which is incredible in its independent entity.

Befitting treatment

Kalapini gave a befitting treatment to the raga underlining the Malhar Ang with the specific use of both the nishads to evoke Gandhi’s boundless compassion and the pivotal Shuddha Gandhar to mark his Dheerata, the calm composure, self-controlled tranquil state of detatched mind, strengthening his character. The bol alaap and vistar of the compositions in vilambit Ektala, “Tum ho Dheer, Sanjeevan Bharat ke, Virat ho re and the Antara (the second half of the composition) Aahat ke, Aarat ke Sakha re, Paavan Aalok Anokhe ho re…” and the Drut Khayal “Tum mein sab roop, Ekahi path, Ek Mantra, Samata Saakar and the Antara, Darshan Ke anugami, Antar Ekaki, Bheeton ke Aadhar; were also dealt with imaginative creativity. She concluded her recital with “Hirna samajh-boojh paga dharana…” a Nirgun Bhajan of Kabir, immortalised by Kumarji. Shambhunath Bhattacharya provided her with adequate tabla support.