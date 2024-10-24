Anirudh Varma Collective

October 26, 9 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

New Delhi-based fusion act Anirudh Varma Collective have been at the front when it comes to presenting an evocative take on classical music and they will be doing exactly that for their Bengaluru debut at Fandom this week.

The collective, led by composer, producer and keyboardist Anirudh Varma, says the band will be bringing an amalgamation of old and new tunes from their two albums Perspectives and Homecoming, as well as unreleased songs from their upcoming third album.

Special guests at the show include city-based guitarist Abhay Nayampally to “bring in the Carnatic flavour to the set” according to the band.

Talking about their first show in Bengaluru, they say, “The city’s vibrant music culture has always inspired us, and we’ve been getting a lot of requests from our audience in Bangalore to bring our music here. We can’t wait to share our unique blend of classical and contemporary sounds with such an enthusiastic crowd. It’s going to be a special night, and we’re looking forward to connecting with the people of Bangalore through our music.”

Gowwli, Eetilam and Kasa at Fandom

October 27, 6:30 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹599 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

A new wave of South Indian bands are taking over Fandom this weekend, and they are calling it a Dosa Dispute. Malayalam/Tamil band Gowwli and Malayalam metal band Eettillam will perform alongside Kannada hard rock band Kasa.

In addition to a mix of languages, these bands draw from different genres as well. Auroville-based Gowwli are described as experimental folk rock with influences from reggae and the blues. “Their music features rich acoustic instrumentation, haunting melodies and intricate arrangements, showcasing the collective talents of the band members,” the event description adds.

Thiruvananthapuram metal band Eettillam — whose name translates to ‘a birthing place’ in Malayalam — have been in action for the last eight years. Their description mentions, “Their music blends the rich sound of their native language, Malayalam, with the powerful, orchestrated soundscapes of global rock and metal.”

Kasa, for their part, are influenced by everyone from Rage Against The Machine to Nirvana, System of a Down and Led Zeppelin. “With a rebellious spirit, their music speaks to a generation craving a fresh, hard-hitting sound. Kasa’s live performances are electrifying, leaving audiences wanting more,” the description says.

Soundarya

October 26, 9 pm onwards

The Raft, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹399 via Instagram.com/theraftbangalore

Mainstay DIY venue The Raft will host Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Soundarya this week. A seasoned performer who first gained a following at karaoke competitions, Soundarya released her debut EP Shades of Revival in 2013 and went on to be a part of English televised singing competition, The Stage. A regular in the indie as well as commercial gig circuit, Soundarya is planning a special show at The Raft.

She says, “After what feels like forever, I present to you an immersive experience with music, visuals and more! There are songs that are a few months old and some that I’ve been sitting on for years. Playing to you will be a sense of actualisation of my ideas so come join me for a cozy evening that is beyond your normal concert experience. Want to know what I’m talking about? Come find out.”

Rocktoberfest

October 26, 4 pm onwards

Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹199 (early bird), ₹1,000 (meet and greet) via Skillboxes.com

A mix of tribute acts and some of the country’s top metal bands have been curated for Rocktoberfest at Phoenix Marketcity this week. Death metal band Gutslit, fresh off their debut tour of Japan, will return to the city alongside local reigning metallers, Inner Sanctum.

Aside from the more extreme, heavy music, powerhouse rock band Meg & The Miracles, pop-rock band Alobo Naga & The Band and multi-genre act The First Note, both from Nagaland will also perform, apart from hip-hop/R&B artiste Gray&Aid. Expect tributes to bands such as Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses and AC/DC, activities such as cosplaying, drinking games and more, at the venue.