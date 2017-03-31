Meduri Padmavathi: Unmatchable expertise

Sujanaranjani, in association with Saptaparni organised a veena recital by Meduri Padmavathi. She was accompanied by Kalluri Srinivas on mridangam and T P Balasubramanian on ghatam. The concert was also a tribute to Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna.

Padmavathi opened with Saveri varnam, Adi talam, which she presented it in two speeds with clarity even in high speed. The artiste who appeared after a long time was so perfect in each of her moves that indicate expertise. Every note even in higher speed was crystal clear and prepared ground for the rest of the concert. This was followed by Ninne Bhajanaseyu Vaadanu of Thyagaraja in Naata ragam that she played only after she gave a picture of the raga in her brief play. She presented swarakalpana too laced with nuances with tempo.

Later Padmavathi chose to present another composition of Thyagaraja, a rarely heard Kalala Nerchina Munnu Chesinavi Kaakanemi in rare raga Deepakam. Though it’s presented on veena, she never lost the essence of sahitya that goes to say ‘you get what you are destined to get, despite the fact that you learned all the 64 art forms.’ Indeed this was a rare composition she dug it out a played with sahitya impact.

Later Padmavathi played Bhogeendra Sayinam of Swathi Tirunal in Kuntalavarali. This was in Khandachapu Triputa talam. This was in praise of Lord Padmanabha.

This was followed by Shantamu Leka Sowkhyamu Ledu in raga Saama. She gave a bit of raga with soothing touch and then went for Kirtana that flourished in her play of pick and choose phrases. This was well received.

Later Padmavathi chose to play another rarely heard kirtana of Thyagaraja Paraloka Sadhaname Manasa in Poorvikalyani, followed by Niravadhi Sukhada in Ravichandrika and the main composition of the concert Hiranmayeem Lakshmeem of Dikshitar in raga Lalitha, Roopakatalam. She gave a soulful picture of the raga displaying her own manodharma in playing the melody. Tani avartanam by Srinivaas on mridangam and Balasubramanium on ghatam also added lustre to the number and the concert as well.