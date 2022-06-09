Mathangi Ajithkumar makes a mark as a playback singer

Young Kerala-born singer Mathangi Ajithkumar is trying to make a mark in playback singing. Her passion for music reflects in the film songs she has sung in Malayalam and Tamil, as well as in the albums she recorded and live shows she performed in.

She was part of the television shows ‘MGR 100’ and ‘MSV MSV’ telecast on DD-Podhigai and has been singing for Swaralaya Palakkad, a platform for performing artistes, for almost six years.

Apart from accompanying well-known singers such as K.J. Yesudas, P. Jayachandran, Unni Menon, and Biju Narayanan, Mathangi has also collaborated with singers and composers Sharreth and M. Jayachandran. Among her favourites are songs she recorded for the Tamil films Ennai Vendravale (with Vijay Yesudas) and Circle (starring Mamootty).

Working with music directors Ronnie Raphel, Anil Balamurali, Balamurali, Vayalar Sarath Chandravarma and Sanjoy Chowdary has been a great learning experience and she hopes it will open new vistas in her musical journey.