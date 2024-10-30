Maroon 5 to host their first-ever concert in India; details on ticket booking available here

Globally sensational music band Maroon 5 is all set to perform in India for the first time ever! BookMyShow Live announced on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) that the award-winning band will perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on December 3, 2024.

Fronted by their iconic singer, Adam Levine, the band will perform in India for the first time, the tickets of which will go live on BookMyShow on November 6 at 12 PM IST (for Kotak Credit Card customers) and November 8 at 2 PM IST (for others). The platform has also announced some other specially curated offers for Kotak White and White Reserve Credit Card customers, details of which are available on their official website.

Speaking about producing Maroon 5’s concert in India, BookMyShow’s Chief of Business - Live Events, Owen Roncon, said “Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, across generations and bringing them to India for the very first time marks a thrilling milestone for us. Their music has transcended boundaries and cultures and we’re ecstatic to give Indian fans the unforgettable experience of seeing them live on home soil.”

Founded in 1994 under the name Kara’s Flowers, Maroon 5 began as a small group before evolving into a global powerhouse in the world of music. Their line-up consists of frontman and rhythm guitarist Adam Levine, lead guitarist James Valentine, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Sam Farrar and drummer Matt Flynn.

The band’s debut album, ‘Songs About Jane,’ released in 2002, catapulted them to success, eventually winning them a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. From this early breakthrough, Maroon 5 continued to build an impressive discography, featuring their trademark fusion of pop, rock, and funk that has consistently topped global charts.

Over the past three decades, Maroon 5 has established itself as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century. With more than 98 million albums and 750 million singles sold worldwide, the band has achieved 23 U.S. Platinum-certified singles and secured record-breaking hits on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts. The band’s tracks have accumulated over 22 billion streams on Spotify, with 10 of their songs surpassing 1 billion streams each. In addition, three of their singles have reached Diamond certification (10x Platinum) in the United States, with notable chart-toppers including “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved,” “Sugar,” “Girls Like You,” and the 4x Platinum hit “Memories.”

Their latest album, ‘JORDI,’ released in 2021 as a tribute to their late manager, marked Maroon 5’s seventh consecutive Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200.

