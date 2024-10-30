Maroon 5 set to make India debut in Mumbai

In the pop-rock universe, few bands are as slippery to define — or as good at packing a stadium — as Maroon 5. Armed with a catalogue of chartbusters, a sound that never stops evolving, and frontman Adam Levine, who is part heart-throb, part pop enigma, Maroon 5 has mastered the art of staying fresh while keeping fans hooked.

On December 3, the Los Angeles legends will make their India debut in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, finally giving their fanbase in the country a front-row pass to the magic.

Founded as Kara’s Flowers in 1994, Maroon 5 has come a long way from its grunge-garage days to the glitzy, Grammy-winning heights of international stardom. The band has earned three Grammy awards, including its first for Best New Artist in 2005.

In those early days, they were more known for Nirvana covers in SoCal dives. Fast-forward to today, and hits like ‘This Love’ from Songs About Jane to ‘Memories’ have cemented its legacy as a true powerhouse.

The Asia tour

The buzz around Maroon 5 and its 2025 Asia tour is building fast. A major highlight? Its highly anticipated performance at Manila’s SM Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines. And the excitement does not end there — they’ll also be performing at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on December 6, immediately following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

Time and again, Maroon 5 has proven its staying power by filling arenas across the globe. With global concert revenues surpassing the $3 billion mark by mid-2024, they have earned a top spot among live music’s highest earners, thanks to world tours, fan loyalty, and its sold-out Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live this year, where fans have been more than willing to pay top dollar, pushing the average concert ticket price to an all-time high of around $127.

Tickets go on sale starting November 8 at 2pm IST on BookMyShow