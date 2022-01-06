Margazhi music without modern trappings

A temple in Mylapore is host to the Ekantha Sangeetha Sevai festival, mic-less concerts in the glow of oil lamps

It is a pleasant Margazhi morning. As you take a stroll down Sundareshwarar Street in Mylapore, the lively strains of Tyagaraja’s ‘Sarasa sama dhana’ fills the air. As you approach Raghavendra Swamy temple, past R.R. Sabha, you realise the melody is coming from R.K. Shriramkumar’s violin. Curious, I enter the temple and find the senior musician performing in the warm glow of earthern lamps. The atmosphere is serene and the setting intimate. Melakaveri Balaji’s mridangam strokes and B.S. Purushotham’s kanjira beats echo through the hall with wooden roofing where the performance is being held.

Margazhi has transformed; it had to. Halls remain abandoned, only slowly starting to see audiences hesitantly meander in to catch some live music. The transformation has allowed violinist and curator Murari Vadakkancheri to expand his pet project — Ekantha Sangeetha Sevai.

“I started the festival in 2019 in a small way, alongside the Swagatham music series that I used to conduct in this temple. Concerts for Swagatham, however, were in the afternoons and evenings,” says Murari, son of violin maestro V.V. Subrahmanyam.

Hoping to combat the chaos of the Season, amplified by his own dual schedule of both performing and organising concerts, Murari conceptualised the Ekantha Sangeetha Sevai. “I wanted something more intimate, where artistes and audiences alike could enjoy music and feel the divine vibrations,” he says.

While rasikas have earlier experienced concerts hosted by Ramanathan Iyer’s ArTery at the Musiri House, which was lit up only with lamps, the idea to hold such an event on Margazhi mornings is a first. “This series is quite different,” says Murari. “It takes advantage of the vibrations felt during the brahma muhurtham (before sunrise). It’s a time that was originally meant for meditation and prayers. What better time to perform and listen to music?”

Everyday during the month-long Ekantha Sangeetha Sevai festival, Murari arrives at the temple by 5.30 a.m. with his family and students. The temple is cleaned, lamps are lit, and the makeshift stage is set. Some have wondered if Murari’s Kerala roots inspired him to present concerts in this ambience, akin to Kerala’s Navarathri Mandapam kutcheris, but he says, “That atmosphere is entirely different, as the concerts are held in the palace complex. When I conceived this, I thought we focus so much on auditoriums, sound quality and lighting, but I wanted to do something that celebrated organic music, something that celebrated the natural sound, sans filters or amplification.”

He chose the Raghavendra Swamy temple, since it is close to his heart and is frequented by his family as well.

It’s an ambience that Shriramkumar describes as “inexplicable.” As an artiste, he says, “performing in such a venue makes one forget the paraphernalia of mechanical sound adjustments and it makes one feel closer to the music rather than to external elements.” The sentiment is echoed by young artistes J.A. Jayanth and Sandeep Narayan, both of whom also performed at the festival this year. For Sandeep, it was a first, but he says he will always look forward to this unique experience. “The time of day creates an environment where artistes can enter a tranquil state. The music flows naturally rather than in a rehearsed fashion.”

Jayanth finds the space ideal for the flute. “I practise in the puja room, simply performing for god. It allows me to produce the kind of music I wish to, letting the purity of the sound shine through.”

For Shriramkumar, the mic-less performances are extremely enjoyable while Sandeep describes it “as the joy of singing for oneself rather than trying to reach a wider audience”. Jayanth agrees and thinks it is good way to revive live concerts in temples, a practice that seems to have vanished over the years in Chennai.

The charm, of course, as Murari says, is in formatting concerts for temple courtyards, unfiltered, unamplified, and with their own melodic purity. But the series was born out of a much simpler desire, says Murari. It was a way to give back to the art community that raised him and continues to support him, year after year. “The series has got great response from rasikas and artistes alike, and more are eager to be involved next year, when the city will hopefully get a full-fledged Margazhi again.”

The Ekantha Sangeetha Sevai festival is on till January 16 (6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.) at the Raghavendra Swamy temple, Mylapore.

