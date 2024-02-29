Get ready to groove to some techno-space, jazz and pop/rock in Bengaluru this weekend

February 29, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

Alex Wilcox

March 1, 6 pm onwards

Hyatt Centric, MG Road

Tickets: ₹399 (female), ₹499 (male), ₹999 (couple) via BookMyShow

Alex Wilcox is an electronic music artist, who was born in Dallas and moved around the United States before finally finding a home in Berlin. Releasing his debut album Because the Sky Is Blue in 2019, the once funk and rock-informed guitarist moved towards a multi-genre sound at first as a producer. Then, with the release of his EP It’s Okay To Cry, he moved into a more eclectic techno space that he has since championed.

In Bengaluru, Wilcox’s show at Hyatt Centric – under the moniker Syzygy – will be supported by DJ-producers such as Oddible, Siva Prayojan and Pentode. The event description adds, “With a style that is a chaotic whirlwind of hard cuts, rapid BPM changes, and existential flair, Alex brings something truly unique to the table. Hailing from Berlin and having journeyed through the music scenes of Texas, Los Angeles, Detroit, and beyond, he has perfected the art of delivering unexpected, genre-less experiences that keep the crowd on their toes.”

The Dam Jawn

March 1 and March 2, 9:30 pm onwards

Windmills, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹1500 (seating), ₹499 (standing), via BookMyShow

This weekend jazz mainstay venue Windmills sees two consecutive performances by The Dam Jawn, a quintet comprising artists from Barcelona, Stuttgart and the Netherlands who are now based in the United States of America.

The band includes Martin Diaz on alto saxophone, Frank Groenendijk on tenor saxophone, Joan Fort on guitar, Philip Lewin on bass, and Nitin Parree on drums.Windmills describes the event as: “The Dam Jawn promises an unforgettable evening of jazz fusion. Their debut album, shaped by legendary saxophonist Dick Oatts’ mentorship, presents original compositions drawing inspiration from Philadelphia’s rich jazz tradition while infusing contemporary energy.”

Motherjane, Chaos, Tanya Shanker

March 2, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹999, via Insider.in plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

The trio, comprising vocalist-guitarist Suraj Mani, guitarists Baiju Dharmajan and Deepu Sasidharan, are bringing back one of the most memorable albums in Indian independent rock, Motherjane’s Maktub from 2008. Over a decade and half later, the songs are being celebrated as part of the Motherjane Rewritten run of shows across the country, which makes a stop in Bengaluru on March 2.

The band, however, adds in a description for the event, “This is not just a reunion tour, but is termed as the Rewritten tour. The plan is to perform and release, over the course of this tour, nine new songs that will later feature in a new Motherjane album. The first song of their new album “Do Good Don’t Be Nice” will be performed live for the first time.”

Motherjane will be joined by Trivandrum’s thrash metal juggernauts Chaos, and adding to the diversity of the lineup is singer-songwriter and pop/rock artist Tanya Shanker.

The Indie Artist Showcase

March 3, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined

It is not every day that a mainstay venue like Fandom opens its doors to completely new (and dare we say, underrated) Indie talent from the city and that is exactly what is in store at their Indie Artist Showcase this weekend. Among the more experienced names in the line-up are singer-songwriter L’nee and Anirudh Ravi, who is also part of the folk-indie trio Cinema of Excess. Joining them is singer-songwriter Aaron Joseph, a Kochi-origin artist influenced by everyone from John Mayer to Ed Sheeran to Jack Johnson and employs a looper pedal to perform as a one-man band.

Also in the line-up are the acoustic duo, Echoes in the Dusk. It comprises Manikya Das and Akshay Bhat, plus Theodore Dsouza, who draws from pop and rock in his songwriting and is making his debut in terms of performing an all-originals set.

