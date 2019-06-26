‘Maravairi’ is an anthem for the LGBT community

When the music video Maravairi, directed by Jithin Lal, was screened in the city as part of the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), Renuka Arun, who conceptualised the video and rendered it, was prepared for some stinging criticism. However, to her pleasant surprise, the work was applauded by the audience.

Maravairi, which was premiered in February this year at Krithi Literature Festival in Kochi, offended some purists in the audience. The reason? Saint Tyagaraja’s kriti, ‘Maravairi’, was presented as a progressive Carnatic rock and, above all, it celebrated queer pride! That was why she was ready to face more of the reaction when the video was screened in the capital city.

“Maravairi embraces a bold theme while attempting a conceptual divergence from the usual portrayal of Indian classical music. After its premiere, an old-timer told me that I had destroyed the kriti! At the same time Bombay Jayashri who released the video was all praise for the work,” says Renuka. The video explores the journey of two women, a photographer and an actor, who find companionship in each other when they meet at a film festival.

Renuka, who shot to fame with her duet, ‘Seetha Kalyanam’ in Bejoy Nambiar’s Solo, says that she had already decided to experiment with the kriti before she came up with the theme. “The rendition completely adheres to the traditional Carnatic format. But I wanted to try something new with Nasikabhushani, a rare raga in which the kriti is composed, without affecting the aesthetics. That’s how I zeroed in on progressive Carnatic rock genre. Since the traditional composition was elevated to a different genre, I wanted a different perspective for the video as well and that’s how I zeroed in on this theme. I always wanted to do a music production for a social cause,” she says.

Renuka Arun | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

She adds that the inspiration to take up the subject came from her employer, Ernst&Young, itself. “The firm has been running a campaign for diversity and inclusiveness since 2015. In September 2018, when the Supreme Court of India delivered the historic verdict that heralded a new dawn for personal liberty and rights of the community, I decided to go ahead with theme of Maravairi,” she explains.

The kriti, a Sanskrit composition, is Tyagaraja’s dedication to goddess Shakti, who resides in the form of Dharmasamvardhini at Tiruvaiyaru. “He hails the deity as ‘Maravairi’, meaning the enemy of ‘kama’ or lust. The video talks about love and not lust. My point is that the deity blesses those who love. I wanted to treat individuals as unique, respecting their differences and making them feel valued. The two women in the video are representations of Shakti,” she explains. The actors in the video are Ketaki Narayan, Marathi actor and model, who has acted in Veeram and Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, and Aarushi Vedikha. Aarushi appears as wrestler Pinto who challenges Wamiqa Gabbi’s character for a duel in Basil Joseph’s Godha.

Aarushi Vedikha (left) and Ketaki Narayan in the video, ‘Maravairi’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

When it came to conceptualising the video, Renuka was clear about what she wanted. “The emotions had to relate to love and not lust. Showcasing love using a traditional kriti in a subtle way against the urban backdrop of Goa was indeed a challenge for Jithin and the crew. But he tenaciously worked on the script and the actors conveyed it beautifully,” she avers.

Maravairi is the first video from Renuka’s debut progressive Carnatic album, Ardhanareeswaram. She adds, “Maravairi is my journey; my journey with Carnatic music, which extended later to world music. It is my tribute to the queer community for their unceasingly intense battles for justice.” The music has been arranged and programmed by guitarist-composer Sumesh Parameswar.

IN THE LIMELIGHT

Getting his music video screened at the IDSFFK was a dream-come-true for Jithin Lal, who chose films over his career as a software engineer. Sitting on the steps of Kairali theatre, Jithin, a native of the capital city, turns nostalgic. “It was at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2013 that I decided to take up filmmaking as my profession. I used to sit on these steps and watch directors and technicians giving interviews. It felt surreal when I got an opportunity to showcase my work, especially after my documentary, Whispers of Spiti, got rejected at last year’s IDSFFK,” says Jithin. He had worked in Kunjiramayanam and Godha, directed by Basil Joseph, his friend and fellow techie, and RS Vimal’s Ennu Ninte Moideen.

Jithin Lal | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Now he is an associate director in Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Kalki, directed by debutant Praveen Prabharam. “Praveen was the first director who was ready to take me on board when I met him at the IFFK 2013. Although it took him this long to make his first movie, he called me when he started Kalki,” he says. Currently Jithin is working on his first film as a director.

Talking about Maravairi, the 29-year-old says that he had apprehensions when Renuka discussed the theme with him. “I knew it would not be easy. We set it in Goa, where I have been a regular at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The storyboard has been worked out in such a way that it is based around the fete and two characters who come there. During last year’s IFFI, we watched films and shot the video while travelling across Goa,” says Jithin. While Vinayak Gopal is the cinematographer of the video, Christy Sebastian is the editor and creative director.

Maravairi has been shortlisted for other film festivals and will have a YouTube release only after covering the festival circuit. Jithin is also the director of the upcoming “trilingual music trilogy” Pragathi, starring Nyla Usha, Lena and Wamiqa Gabbi.