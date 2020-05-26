Music

Mangalore musicians Ashwin Shriyan and Nishith Hegde come up with new single

Ashwin and Nishith, apart from composing jingles, have worked with several Hindi film singers

Ashwin Shriyan and Nishith Hegde have known each other since 2010. The two were a part of their respective metal bands then. The former as a bassist-producer-composer and the latter, primarily a guitarist. And, they have been working together on and off until last year when they started Nash Productions that primarily makes ad jingles. The musicians from Mangalore never released a single. One wonders why it took a decade and a pandemic to release their first, ‘Ye Pal’, which will be out on major audio streaming platforms in the first week of June.

Ashwin clarfies, “We were actually done with composing a year ago. We planned to make a bunch of songs, approach a director and get into film music. We had some ad work, which stalled the release. When we saw a lot of independent musicians releasing their tracks, we got inspired and decided we’ll release this one.”

He got the idea for ‘Ye Pal’ after watching The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) wherein the protagonist Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller), who is used to a monotonous life, sets out on an extraordinary adventure. The song, too, is kind of a dream-realising act for Ashwin and Nishith.

Nishith, who has sung the song, says, “I immediately liked the idea of the song when Ashwin told me about it. We have always been working on others’ ideas or creative inputs. For the first time, we were doing something that was our own.” Ashwin’s friend Shardul Yadav wrote the lyrics and another friend, Prasanna Suresh, programmed the song.

“It was easier for us to work on a song than to make jingles,” says Nishith. “Song-writing is something that comes naturally to us. With jingles, the message is more important. You are supposed to convey a certain emotion within a short time. A song on the other hand gives you more freedom.”

Ashwin and Nishith have worked on jingles for brands including Mastercard, Cadbury India, Renault and Van Huesen. The duo, apart from composing jingles, have worked with several Hindi film musicians including Amit Mishra, Siddharth Mahadevan, Akasa Singh, Jonita Gandhi and Nikita Gandhi.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 12:47:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/mangalore-musicians-ashwin-shriyan-and-nishith-hegde-come-up-with-new-single/article31677122.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY