MaMoGi comes to the city with their popular progressive rock, electronic, jazz tunes, and a new range of merchandise

Having just wrapped up their India tour, MaMoGi comes to Chennai tomorrow with their eclectic mix of progressive rock, electronic and jazz music. Featuring prodigy bassist Mohini Dey, drummer Gino Banks, and saxophonist Mark Hartsuch, the band will bring to the city new tracks, merchandise and more, according to Mohini. “There is no band like this out there with a mix of saxophone, bass and drums, so I am looking forward to the reaction of the audience. It’s something that they haven’t experienced before,” she says, adding that the concert, organised by The Chennai Scene, includes MaMoGi’s new record songs, which are going to be released by next month. “We’re also going to perform some of my personal originals from my upcoming album slated for next year.”

The project, she says, has been in the works for a couple of months but took off quickly. “We practiced for one month, and recorded 11 songs in two days. We then started working on merchandise such as T-shirts and stickers,” says Mohini.

As for Gino, he loves playing in the city as he “finds the audience musically inclined”. This, he says, allows them to “explore our music at a higher level and reach new performance heights with the energy from the audience in Chennai,” he says, adding that the three tracks that bring him “great joy to play” are ‘Jitlada’, ‘Itsy Bitsy’ and ‘Buttery Buns’. “They are different songs but have fantastic arrangements”.

The India influence

Mark, whose career boasts of a background in jazz, gospel, instrumental RnB, funk and American pop, says given his travels to India over the past few years, “it is obvious to me that India’s influence on my music has been profound”. Rhythmically, Mark says, his influences have been his peers. “Back in the USA, Horace Bray, Jordan Gheen, Matt Young, among others, have influenced me a lot. Since I’ve lived in India, I’ve learned more about konnakol (the art of performing percussion syllables vocally) through Gino and Mohini. I find myself naturally putting Tihai’s (a polyrhythmic technique found in Indian classical music) at the end of my solos and melodic sections when I never thought to do before,” he says.

The band will also be a part of a Fall Camp music workshop series organised at the Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music on November 12. “Gino and I are doing a masterclass as a part of which we will be covering a lot of subjects such as time, rhythmic substance, history, and the things that we learned as growing musicians.There will be lots of theory and we will also focus on technique, and we’ll also be playing together at the workshop,” she explains.

MaMoGi will perform on November 11, 8pm onwards at Black Orchid, Chamiers Road, RA Puram. Tickets upwards of ₹400 at skillboxes.com