Musical trio Malayali Monkeys on finding their space in Malayalam indie music scene

Malayali Monkeys burst into the Malayalam indie music scene last year wearing masks that resemble monkeys. They have not revealed their names or faces so far, but have created a flutter with their quirky songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

After their first song ‘Oombalum kanjiyum’ went viral, they sang ‘Mathapithakkale maappu’ with MC Couper in Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham. A few days ago their second single, ‘Ookku’, was released.

Raw and bold lyrics, unconventional singing and out-of-the-box music videos have won them several fans, in spite of certain terms in their songs courting controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group admits that their songs have landed them in trouble. “We understand why they are upset. Thankfully there is a generation that connects with our work. When we write the lyrics it is like conversing with a friend and it is not meant to hurt anybody. Our songs are the escape route for us from our sorrows and troubles. We are happy that at least a few people understand what we are trying to convey.”

Both ‘Oombalum kanjiyum’ and ‘Ookku’ are inspired by their personal struggles, say the musicians. “Success is hard to come by for indie musicians and we have experienced that. The turning point was when one of us had a college reunion and we joined him. Once everyone dispersed, we realised that we were penniless. We approached a few friends for help but to no avail. The song ‘Oombalum kanjiyum’, which means totally broke, screwed up, was born out of that desperate situation,” he says.

The song was ready in 45 minutes. The musicians say that creating the song brought them relief. “The track was circulated among our friends and a few wannabe directors in the group wanted to make a music video out of it. That’s how the idea to make the music video was born,” the musician says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The USP of the viral video directed by Basil Prasad was that the three lead actors were in prosthetic make-up. The song, which bagged the second spot on Spotify India’s ‘Viral India’ playlist in 2023, was selected for screening in the music video category at the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala held this July.

‘Ookku’ is a take on how they often get roasted or are made fun of. “The term has several meanings, some of them derogatory. But we are referring to being jeered or mocked at by others,” says the artist.

The members add that they all had given up their well-paid jobs to follow their passion for music. “Our work makes us happy. From the beginning we were sure about not making stereotypical tracks,” a member says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high was when Sushin Shyam called them up to sing ‘Mathapithakkale’. “That was when we felt that the industry has accepted us. We felt validated,” the trio says.

Their name, Malayali Monkeys, is inspired from the word, ‘Malayali Manga’, which stands for Malayali woman, considered the stereotypical, conventional Malayali beauty. “Malayali Monkeys stands for the perfect monkeys!” they declare.

The mask has a purpose. “We all wear a mask, an invisible one, to hide our true selves from others. But when we put on our masks we find the freedom to express what we want,” explains the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The musicians say that they are enjoying the anonymity. “Sushin Shyam is among the few people who have seen our faces and know our names!” he says.

Even their families did not know what they were doing until ‘Oombalum kanjiyum’ became a hit. “They were getting anxious and complaining about what we were doing with our lives and so we had to tell them. But my mother was aghast when she heard the song. Her initial reaction was, “Why can’t you make something good?” ,” says one of the members, adding that they designed the mask with the help of their friends at the National Institute of Design.

The group is now in a happy space with several shows and a couple of film projects lined up. “We understand that this is a trend and won’t be permanent. So we are enjoying while it lasts. Meanwhile, we plan to come out with different versions of our songs in future. There will be a version that won’t agitate the listeners. But we will continue to create unconventional content.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.