GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malala Yousafzai attends Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Wembley

The Nobel laureate posted a series of photos, alongside which, she reflected on her personal connection to Swift’s music, which began during her childhood in Swat Valley, Pakistan

Published - August 19, 2024 12:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Malala Yousafzai attends The Era’s Tour in Wembley with her husband Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai attends The Era’s Tour in Wembley with her husband Asser Malik | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @malala

Malala Yousafzai recently experienced a warming full-circle moment while attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium. The event marked the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s “first-ever proper concert,” a milestone she shared with her husband, Asser Malik, and friends. The group fully embraced the concert culture, complete with Swiftie friendship bracelets.

Taylor Swift fans banned from gathering outside stadium ahead of The Eras Tour return to Wembley

Malala shared the experience on Instagram, posting a series of photos, alongside which, she reflected on her personal connection to Swift’s music, which began during her childhood in Swat Valley, Pakistan.

“One of my favorite memories from Swat Valley is a field trip I took in middle school with my best friend, Moniba,” Malala reminisced. She recalled the excitement of being allowed to attend school again, after a period when music and art were banned by the Taliban. During the trip, Malala and her friend climbed a rock and passionately sang Swift’s “Love Story,” marking the start of her Swiftie journey.

Reflecting on the significance of the concert, Malala described it as “magical” to sing along with Taylor at her first proper concert, surrounded by friends. However, she also used the moment to draw attention to the ongoing struggles faced by women and girls in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Taylor Swift Vienna concert: Suspects in foiled attack were inspired by Islamic State group, officials say

“Three years ago, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Once again, music no longer plays on the streets, and girls and women are barred from school, work, and public life,” she wrote. Malala concluded with a hopeful afterthought, expressing her desire for a world where every girl can enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams.

Related Topics

music / pop music / Concert / celebrity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.