Malala Yousafzai attends Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Wembley

Malala Yousafzai recently experienced a warming full-circle moment while attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium. The event marked the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s “first-ever proper concert,” a milestone she shared with her husband, Asser Malik, and friends. The group fully embraced the concert culture, complete with Swiftie friendship bracelets.

Malala shared the experience on Instagram, posting a series of photos, alongside which, she reflected on her personal connection to Swift’s music, which began during her childhood in Swat Valley, Pakistan.

“One of my favorite memories from Swat Valley is a field trip I took in middle school with my best friend, Moniba,” Malala reminisced. She recalled the excitement of being allowed to attend school again, after a period when music and art were banned by the Taliban. During the trip, Malala and her friend climbed a rock and passionately sang Swift’s “Love Story,” marking the start of her Swiftie journey.

Reflecting on the significance of the concert, Malala described it as “magical” to sing along with Taylor at her first proper concert, surrounded by friends. However, she also used the moment to draw attention to the ongoing struggles faced by women and girls in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

“Three years ago, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Once again, music no longer plays on the streets, and girls and women are barred from school, work, and public life,” she wrote. Malala concluded with a hopeful afterthought, expressing her desire for a world where every girl can enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams.