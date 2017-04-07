Making the ends meet

The sad news of Gana Saraswati Kishori Amonkar passing away came as a shock to her innumerable fans in the Capital, who had marvelled at her meditative music just a week ago. After the soulful rendering of her second raga, she wounded up somewhat abruptly leaving the spellbound listeners wanting more... at least a concluding Bhajan. May be, she felt tired hence signed off. She stood up, graciously accepted the roaring applause and the standing ovation with thanks and said, “Bless me to sing for you till I breath my last.” Who would have imagined that it was her last concert!

So many memories of her melodious concerts and her memorable meetings flood one’s mind and heart. Born on April 10th, 1932, to the well known vocalist of Jaipur Gayaki, Vidushi Mogubai Kurdikar who was the disciple of Ustad Alladiya Khan, the doyen of Jaipur Gharana; Kishori was meticulously trained in Jaipur gayaki under her mother in the authentic guru shishya parampara, from a very young age. She had deep reverence and regard for her mother, who constantly kept her under her watchful wings but never imprisoned her in the bondage of her own gharana. Mogubai sent her to various vidwans to learn the nuances of different gharanas so that she could have a broad vision and open mind. This kind of all round grooming enhanced her skills on one hand and the independent thinking on the other.

Her approach to a raga was emotional and intellectual at the same time, because she contemplated a lot on her music. She had explained it to me during her last visit why our music is shruti (microtones) oriented and not merely swara based - “The space in between two swaras of a raga comprise a whole universe of emotions and feelings because of the shrutis in between. Proper use of of the appropriate shruti makes the swara belong to a particular raga. A raga has limitless potential to express myriad feelings just because of this. One has to study it with complete dedication. This is why the sadhana becomes indispensable. It enables you to make the most of this potential of a raga.”

A painting of Mogubai and Kishori Amonkar by Rita Jhunjhunwala

The secret

She used to tune her ‘swara-mandal’ in the raga she was going to sing, which was decided not by swaras but according to the particular shade of the shruti adorning it the swara of that raga. That day, she explained the secret: “Bhoop, Shuddh-Kalyan and Deshkar sound like similar ragas, but the Gandhar of Bhoop is different from the Gandhar of Shuddh Kalyan and Deshkar. It’s challenging to find the accurate place of a particular swara, because its specific shruti which is simply slippery. The universe of swara is without any beginning or end. It is limitless, immeasurable. I try to find feelings and emotions through these swaras and express them (suron ki duniya anadi hai, anant hai. Main suron ke maadhyam se bhaav dhundhti hun, aur unhen abhivyakt karti hun).”

She also took care of the lyrics of the bandish. She used to say, “Shabdon ke bhava pramukh hain. Wahan ‘Hrasva Deergh’ aadi swaron ki haani na ho.” One should take care of the emotions behind the words, which should be pronounced accurately. She kept exploring the intensity of the feelings hidden in the lyrics of a bandish with various permutations and combinations of swaras. The grammar (vadi, samvadi, pakad et al) never obstructed her emotional expressions of the lyric. She would render the words of a lyric in umpteen ways never repeating herself. “I try to explore the different hues of expressions and flavours of feelings with the imaginative use of swaras according to my own intuition”, she said.

Her music sounded spiritual and she looked a sadhika or seeker in her dignified demeanour. The traditional Sari enfolding her left shoulder, the long pleat allowing a few strands of black hairs surround her face and forehead. Holding the swara mandal she charmed people with her pleasant persona. And she looked beautiful till her last appearance on stage at the age of 84. It seemed that her lifelong sadhana had created a halo around her face that glowed while she sang.

Shadow of gloom

But there was also a shadow of gloom or melancholy on her face. Very few people know that there came a period in her life when she had lost her precious voice for nearly two years. She would communicate with the family members writing on a slate. She had confined herself in the darkness of her sadhana room alone and stayed just by herself. When asked about that period, she replied with her signature conviction, “I was sure that I shall get back my voice. That was the time when I perceived the Anaahat Naad instead of the ‘aahat’ and meditated on my music.” May be that kind of predicament left the ‘sthayee bhava’, a constant impression of melancholy on her face.

She remembered her mother very fondly every now and then. “My mother used to say, ‘gaate samay chehra saumya rahena chaahiye, karkash nahin!’ (You should look calm and composed, dignified while singing, not agitated.) You will not be able to touch your listener’s heart by showmanship like going on higher pitch of the upper octave of unnecessary taiyari. Feel the emotional content of the rada and try to communicate that to your audience.” No wonder her music was ‘bhava-pradhan’!

The reverence and love for her mother and Guru Moghubai Kurdikar and the way she groomed Kishori, made her a staunch believer in guru-shishya parampara. She reiterated, “I don’t believe in college teaching or learning from texts and cassettes. Music is a gurumukhi vidya taught on one to one basis, a give and take of souls. Our music is referred to as ‘Nada-Brahma’ the ultimate destination of a note. It cannot be taught with machines.” The swaras of a raga are absorbed with contemplation meditating upon the divine art.

Her disciple Aarti Ankalikar remembers her Guru Mauli (mother in Marathi) “When she taught a raga, say Yaman for instance, you learnt its Swaras, its Bandish or composition but then there would come a time when you have absorbed it so much that it becomes your subconscious like a reflex, and you sing it with a ‘Sakshi Bhava’. So intense was her teaching that she herself became Yaman, or I, as a listener, became Yaman myself.” On how did her music touch her, she said, “I was one amongst the millions who were touched by her music. If you ask what her music did to me, I would say it opened up the doors or showed me the inner dark recesses of my mind, I myself was not aware of. This is why people who don’t even understand classical were moved by her music.”

Touching the soul

She sang for films and ghazals also for a change but felt comfortable with raga-sangeet the most. She was fond of studying the old musical treatise and discussed it with her disciples too. She used to say each and every shruti is capable of becoming the shadja. “Mai (Mogubai) has not taught me just the ‘shtayee-antara’, she has in fact taught me the language of ‘sur’, which can express any feeling, any emotion, any idea.” Kishori could reach the hearts and soul of her audience with this capable language of true ‘sur’. She believed not in ‘manoranjan’ or entertainment but ‘aatma-ranjan’ or touching the soul with her music.

Just like she designed her own gayaki, and sang on her own terms, she also lived life on her own terms and died the way she wanted to, at peace with herself.

Padma Talwalkar, Khayal exponent

A student of Mogubai Kurdikar, Talwalkar says, Kishori Amonkar used to sing ghazals beautifully and had a comprehensive collection of Ghalib. She also used to play the harmonium beautifully. “Her way of using notes was different; every time it was different, combined with a different type of layakaari. Her way of teaching was also unique —she used to teach the half ‘aavarthan’ first, not the whole. This helped one in absorbing every nuance correctly. Through “sur”(notes) she really showed us swarga.(heaven). The “asar” (effect) of her taans was astounding. Evolving her own singing style was amazing, it required talent as well as guts.

Shruti Sadolikar, Khayal exponent and Vice Chancellor, Bhatkhande Music University

“Her singing was different, what she did, only she could. She had absorbed every distinction, restriction of our gharana, digested it fully, and then interpreted it herself. Her mastery over her voice, laya, swar and bhaav enabled her to present elements of other styles in her own mould. “Taal ang” had been ingrained in her by her mother, who had learnt from the great Khaprumama Parvatkar called “Laya bhaaskar” by Ustad Alladiya Khan. Her practice of laya was stupendous, and though laykaari is very much a strong part of our gayaki, hers was different. Her approach to ragas was different too. If convinced, she did not worry about what people think or say. She was fearless; this was what made her music unique.

(As told to Shailaja Khanna)