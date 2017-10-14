Making a sound appeal

There cannot be a second thought about the fact that all styles of music feed each other and though the new ‘originals’ may be new in terms of their voice or attitude, chords and sequences resonate with those classical and folk music which they grew up listening to. “We have harmonies, folk songs and compositions attached to each occasion – ranging from birth, harvest to our festivals. Our country thrives on culture, music and arts. Musically, ours is a very rich country. So instead of looking out for inspiration, we should make our artists that famous or valuable that they continue their passion,” says Shankar Mahadevan who was in Delhi recently to launch the anthem of the MTV India Music Summit to be held from October 27 to 29 at Jaipur. The summit is a congregation of a variety of genres ranging from Hindustani Classical to Jazz and folk music.

The overlapping of music and technology has led to questioning of aesthetics of classical and folk tradition on which the musicians have built their careers. Shankar feels that it is an international problem. “It is not just in India; it is all over the world. Americans also complain that Western classical music and Jazz are dying. There is always a challenge as to how one can maintain the sanctity and purity of music and also remain relevant,” says Shankar. Like many of his peers, he loves investing in alternative music with an emotional pull towards non film albums and platforms like the Coke Studio. “Platforms like Coke Studio should happen more often and should start happening at community level so that new sounds from each region could emerge,” avers Shankar.

He is equally aware that the commercial music industry is not ready to take up non film music as mainstream and he is working hard to ensure that people continue giving value to independent music albums as they give to film music. “It should be marketed well and the amount of money that is put in a film song shall also be given to non film song. At present, if a music company spends 10 rupees in a film song, they spend 50 paise in a non-film song. If more money starts coming, something will be added for good,” explains Shankar.

Given the amount of young talent India has, Shankar feels, the country has the potential to create a new vision of classical music. “We cannot blame globalisation for diluting our cultural heritage and music as our music is respected more outside India than here. I am not going to advice everyone to listen to classical music and stop admiring something new. It is just to inform them that there lies a plethora of genres beyond film music. If you do not give a chance to listen to it, how would you be able to know it?” asks Shankar. He feels film industry can also promote different kinds of music. “If some independent artists are using film as a medium to reach out to an audience, it should be promoted. Cinema is a popular medium and has a broad reach. There have been films with ghazals, classical and folk songs sung by local artists which gave them popularity,” says Shankar.

Some feel that though electronic music is bringing new sonic landscapes, but as a new age genre with no clear grammar, it is also diminishing quality of melody. Shankar has other views. “There is nothing wrong in electronic music or synthesised music. We should adapt to the latest technology but only for its musical advantage. Do not bring the level of melody down and then blame electronic music. If we do bad interview, does the blame go to the high-end mic?” laughs Shankar.