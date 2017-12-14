Making a local sound

There are bands that promise a great show, and there are bands like Thaikkudam Bridge that promise more than a live sound experience.

The Kerala-based rock band, will play their uplifting music with soulful Malayalee tones, hosted by GuitarClub at Hard Rock Café this weekend.

Formed in 2013, the band is considered one of the biggest headliners in the country. After tasting success in Music Mojo, telecast on Kappa TV with their debut jam song ‘Nostalgia’ which hit the charts with over 11 million views and their own composition ‘Fish Rock’, which became one of the most popular tracks on Indian social networking sites and YouTube, there has been no looking back for the band.

Mithun Raju, lead guitarist in the multi-cultural band, says, “It is always a joy to play in one of our favourite cities. We do shows regularly in Bengaluru. So it’s nothing new for Thaikkudam Bridge. We have tons of support here. It’s always fun to play to an audience that is so endearing towards us. We have great memories here. Apart from the Malayalee crowd, we even have a strong following among the non-Malayalees.”

On the setlist, he says are a blend of old and new compositions. “We are playing mostly originals and songs from our new second album. So people will get to listen to a range of songs with the signature Thaikkudam Bridge sound.”

The takeaway, for the audience, Mithun says, “is that we want their audience to be thoroughly entertained. We package it for the audience, and since most people have heard us, we are always looking at giving them a new experience.”

Since their stellar appearance on TV, Mithun says, the journey has been surreal. “Nobody expected us to come this far. To become popular in such a short span of time was something unexpected. The band was, in fact, formed for just one TV show and we went viral after that. It was completely unplanned. One thing led to the next and here we are four years down the line, playing in Bengaluru.”

He goes on to point out that, “In fact, the name was completely unplanned as well. We needed a name for the show and we practised in a place called Thaikkudam Bridge so one of the members suggested this and it stuck.”

Unlike other bands, it’s a whole troupe in Thaikkudam Bridge, “So it’s all about contributions from everyone. It’s a pool of ideas that go into the song-writing process and the song is an organic outcome of this process.” He adds: “What keeps us together is a good personal relationship between the band members. That’s the recipe for success in any band. Everyone has mutual respect for one another and it’s always a team effort.”

So is this a new era for regional bands in the country? Mithun says: “It’s a good trend actually in the music scene to have regional bands do well in the popular music scene. Bands like Avial have paved way for us. It’s good to see this kind of change in the way music is perceived and received.”

Catch Thaikkudam Bridge live at Hard Rock Café on December 17 playing Indian and folk rock. Tickets on www.guitarclub.in.