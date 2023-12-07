Magnetic music to emanate from Bengaluru’s ZLB23 this week

December 07, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

For a span of ten days, staring December 5, ZLB23 will be the venue ushering in the start of the musical season. Titled, Magnetic Music Season 01, the event will see a lineup of nine bands — national and international — wowing music lovers in the city.

Curated by Madhav Sehgal, Area Vice President - South India, The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts, the lineup includes musicians from different genres ranging from jazz and classical to rock and bebop.

“Designed and dedicated for people to celebrate and have a great time, this venue is not for audiences alone; artistes too, should feel satisfied performing here. The city of Bangalore has always welcomed music and keeping this in mind, we are hosting a music festival, bringing in various artistes from various genres to celebrate them and their music,” says Madhav, adding that ZLB23 is a live music venue, with musicians playing there throughout the week.

“We hope to make Magnetic Music a regular feature, hence the addition of ‘Season 01’ to the event name,” he says, adding that their next musical event, most likely to be held after six months, would be themed around folk and fusion music.

“The city demands it, our venue is designed for it; so we are using our resources to give artistes from around the world an opportunity to come and share their music with us,” says Madhav.

The event starts with German band Essence of Duality which combines jazz and Indian classical music playing on December 5, followed by Los Rolling Ruanas, a Colombian band from Bogota presenting contemporary music the next day. From December7, Bengaluru-based bands will be performing, starting with Moon Arra World Fusion, the resident band at ZLB23. They will be followed by the Gerard Machado Quartet on December 8. The next day, December 9, will see the Saurav Ghosh Quartet play modern contemporary jazz tunes as well as the classics.

On December 12, Samantha Pais’ August Quartet will cover the works of jazz greats while The Bluegrass Journeymen from the United States will treat audiences to old-time country and bluegrass tunes, the next day. Bringing the festival to a close are the Karthik Mani Group blending folk, rock, jazz and Carnatic on December 14 and MaMoGi comprising Mark Hartsuch, Mohini Dey and Gino Banks bringing progressive rock, electronic and jazz music on December 15.

Magnetic Music Season 01 will be on ZLB23, The Leela Palace, from December 5 to 15. For reservations message 9632060433 (WhatsApp messages only)