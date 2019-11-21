Maestroes meet at Madison

When a Bach festival is held along with a concert dedicated to Carnatic composer Oothukadu Venkata Kavi, Madison in North America is bound to sit up and take notice. The Melharmony Festival drew two kinds of artistes and audiences, those who love Western classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach and those who venerate tthe charismatic Oothukadu Venkata Kavi.

Held on November 9 and 10, the festival aimed not only to raise appreciation across the world of these masters of melody and harmony, but also boost awareness about the environmental crisis and the Planet Symphony’s Climate Literacy and Action Drive (CLAD). The event featured concerts, discussions and competitions devoted to the two 18th Century giants. It also staged Chitravina N Ravikiran’s operatic dance creation, ‘The Almighty Trinity,’ presented by 40-50 talented dancers.

The twin highlights of the festival were the solo/jugalbandi concerts by the double violin exponent L. Shenkar, who was dressed in dhoti and pink shirt and Chitravina Ravikiran, who was clad in russet orange kurta set. An added attraction was a Melharmony recital featuring Ravikiran, Shenkar and the Wisconsin Melharmonic Orchestra artistes, dressed in formal black suits, led by Conductor Steve Kurr — all three made statements of immeasurable value in style and technique. The festival was held at the James Madison Memorial Theater and at the Middleton Performing Arts Center .

“What began as a half-day festival in 2013 has evolved into a two-day festival,” said Melharmony Foundation CEO Vanitha Suresh.

When the curtains went up to reveal a blue backdrop on stage at Middleton Performing Arts Center, the audience was first greeted with the mercurial notes of Shenkar playing Khamboji in a Ragam Tanam Pallavi format to the haunting beats of Neel Agrawal’s shining tabla, dabrouk, and white frame drums and Vinod Seetharaman’s mridangam. The almost surreal quicksilver notes emanated from each of the arms of the double violin, enhanced by the percussion, as the virtuoso went on to unravelthe pallavi.

OVK masterpiece

What followed was a solo performance by maestro Ravikiran , who played an OVK masterpiece. His ‘Mundi varum ishaiyil’ (Bhairavi) delved into the raga’s intricacies. Subsequently, he was joined by Shenkar on stage for a jugabandhi.

Together they played Shenkar’s composition, ‘Ananda Natam’ (raga Savitri, a Shenkar discovery) with alapana and ragamalika swaras in Ranjani, Ahiri. Bilahari, Hamsanandi and Hamsadhwani.

Soon they were joined by Wisconsin Melharmonic Orchestra artistes with Conductor Steve Kurr to play a few Bach pieces followed by two Melharmony compositions. The first Melharmony presentation was ‘In Command’ based on the orchestral arrangement of OVK’s ‘Senapate namostute’ in Gowla with an alapana as a prelude and capped by kalpana swaras on the chitravina. The effect was mesmerising. Taking this mood further, came the next Melharmony composition, ‘Swagathome’ based on the orchestral arrangement of OVK’s ‘Swagatam Krishna’ (Mohanam) with alapana by Shenkar and Ravikiran, followed by kalpanaswara by both artistes after some initial swara rounds arranged for the orchestra.

Steve Kurr and his orchestra came off with flying colours in this initiative that included several violins, viola, cello, double bass, tuba, flute, and horn among others. The percussion for Melharmony was again enhanced by Vinod Seetharaman and Neel Agrawal.

The second day ended with an inspiring group rendition by leading artistes and young disciples, offering a Saptaratna tribute to OVK in Tyagaraja Aradhana style. The Saptaratnas have pallavi, anupallavi, and several swara charanam and those that were presented included, ‘Bhajanaamrta’ (Nattai) ‘Aganitamahima’ (Gowla) ‘Maadhava hrdi khelini’ (Kalyani) ‘Balasarasa murali’ (Keeravani), ‘Jataadhara Shankara’ (Todi), ‘Aalaavadennaalo’ (Paras) and ‘Sundara Nandakumaara’ (Madhyamavati).

The first day’s concerts also focused on OVK and were presented by artistes from Chennai, Detroit, Madison, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles . The bright-eyed enthusiasts in colourful Indian attires were both young and old. Amidst snowy weather conditions, the participation of talented vocalists and instrumentalists was particularly heartwarming .