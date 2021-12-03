Madras Philharmonic to ring in sounds of glory

A benefit concert in the city by The Madras Philharmonic and Choral Society ushers in the Christmas season this weekend

The Madras Philharmonic and Choral Society (MPCS) will present the ‘Sounds of Glory,’ a Christmas concert at St Mark’s Cathedral, Bengaluru on December 5.

The Chennai-based MPCS, a not-for profit society formed by like-minded musicians, will be led by Atul Jacob Isaac and accompanied by Avinash Grubb, a Bengaluru-based musician. “We have tried to keep the music diverse so there are pieces from different genres, ranging from Mozart to John Rutter. We will also present a peppy Zambian piece,” says Atul.

“The choir will be singing in various voice configurations and the highlight will be an arrangement of Charles Marie Widor’s Toccata from Symphony No 5 and text by Sir David Wilcocks. It will be the first time an Indian choir will perform this as a double chorus and organ accompaniment.”

“The choir has been practising for over five weeks and the joy of singing and the comfort it can bring to listeners has been the focus of our work,” states Atul, adding that with the pandemic being a turbulent time, the concert is a gesture of thanksgiving.

‘Sounds of Glory,’ a 90-minute evening of Christmas music will begin at 6.30 pm and aid a community care project. Entry free.