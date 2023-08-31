Madras Day | Singer Shakthisree Gopalan on how Chennai shaped her journey with music

August 31, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

The late breakfast crowd in Besant Nagar’s Murugan Idli is waning. But the hot, fluffy idlis keep flowing as dollops of sambar, and the many chutneys play accomplices. The elais are well on their way to transforming into crime scenes. Singer Shakthisree Gopalan is famished as she arrives. “I haven’t eaten anything knowing we are coming here,” she declares. This is where she used to come with her tribe, as a 20-something student at the School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University. Today, over the very same steaming idlis , she speaks of the city that grew on her so much that it is home now. The sakkarai pongal stands witness.

Her first impression of Madras was far from positive. “First of all, my parents used to bring me here for summer vacation! Who brings people to Chennai, of all the cities, during peak summer?” says the ‘Nenjame Nenjame’ singer. Originally from Kochi, she later moved to Chennai as a college student. The first one-and-a-half years were spent in the hostel with woes that typically seal the experience of being a hosteler, in tow.

“I wouldn’t bunk classes or go against any of the rules. It was my friends, who were all born and raised in Chennai, who changed me,” she laughs. “Back then, my friends had never heard me sing. But they knew that I was paithyam (mad) about music.” She reminisces about her first time at the arts festival IIT Saarang, when her friends had lied to her about classes being cancelled only to get her to participate: It would go on to be Shakthisree’s first unofficial gig in Chennai.

Besant Nagar quickly became a convenient and accessible getaway for the entire class. On some days, they would “mass bunk” the second half of college, take an auto, and come to the beach.

Right then, for her, Madras was defined by its people. And soon after, as the city that further rooted her to her music. “Fast forward, I started going to Unwind Centre gigs, to watch a lot of independent music bands. One of the most impactful performances that I remember watching there was of the Bengaluru-based Lounge Piranha. I used to follow Skrat as well. Later, I would perform there.” Since then, every musical milestone in the city has been surreal.

“I remember singing ‘Dil Se’ once in college at the gallery, and it was nuts. I started singing, and made that mandatory switch to the Tamil lyrics, and the crowd erupted. It was one of the first times I tasted showmanship, a memory that I viscerally remember,” she says. To this day, the Chennai audience’s love for songs in the language remains unabated, she adds.

The city also cemented her tryst with playback singing: it was a new world. She burst into cinema with ‘Nenjukulle’ from Mani Ratnam’s Kadal, 10 years ago, and has, since then, worked with most of the leading composers.

“I didn’t even know where the door was. The first time I heard that Rahman sir’s studio is in Kodambakkam, I was like, oh my god, it is an actual physical space where magic happens. Till today, Panchathan [studio] is the temple, and every time I feel blessed to step inside it.” All of Shaktisree’s early studio memories are also in Chennai. “My go-to favourite studio is 20 dB Studios, run by Balu and Sethu Thangachan. Now there is a studio called Mystic Room Studios in Mahalingapuram. Just like the city, more than the equipment, it’s the people that make the studio.”

She adds, “Chennai was literally about me breaking ground, or finding myself as an artiste. I am still finding myself and it is a continuous process. But this is where the context is set. And, the memories are what make the place what it is.”