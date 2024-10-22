Lydian Nadhaswaram brings Drum Fest to Chennai

Watching six ambitious drummers come together on stage at the Chennai Drum Fest one was reminded of the 2014 film Whiplash. It showed how an aspiring jazz drummer is pushed to his limit by the instructor. The film explored the concepts of perfectionism, dedication, and success even while deconstructing what it is to be ambitious.

The show was curated by pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram, who played the drums at the fest along with well-known percussionists Dave Weckl, Gino Bank, Ilai, Siddharth Nagarajan and Steven Samuel Devassy

Steven kick-started the concert with a brief mridangam solo. Taking cue from that groove, he moved to his acoustic drums, unleashing his full potential, largely using the bass drum (kick drum).

Siddharth, another young drummer and a Guinness record holder for most drum beats in a minute, (2,109) performed next. He showcased the technical intricacies with effortless ease. He played an impromptu piece with Lydian on the keyboard in 9/8-time signature. Next was a western groove, played with the left hand using one stick while the Indian groove was played with the right hand.

The intricate rhythm patterns of the chenda lent a desi flavour to the proceedings. It was interesting to see Siddharth pick up a nice groove with only the hi-hat cymbals. The next piece in a complex 11/8-time signature again had Lydian on the keyboard. Performed with finesse, it proved Siddharth’s talent.

The audience responded with applause when Siddharth played the popular Tamil song ‘Aasaiya kaathula thoodhu vittu’ beat. An exciting moment was when he played just the kick-drum for close to a minute. Next came his own composition ‘Rudra’ based on a melodic minor (popularly known as Charukesi raga).

Lydian’s solo act featured a piece that had rhythm patterns in varied time cycles.

Gino Banks’ solo was marked by control and fluency. Apart from playing for some karaoke tracks, Gino’s repertoire included ‘Spot’, composed and played by Lydian with bass guitarist Aalap Raju for the album Chromatic Grammatic.

It was then time for 64-year-old American drummer Dave Weckl to display his way with the drums – snare, hi-hat, kick drum and toms. He presented timeless pieces of the Chic Corea band of which he was a part. He was accompanied by Lydian and Aalap Raju. Flautist Amrithavarshini too joined them.

After ILai’s solo, all the drummers came together for a brisk six-minute jam session.

The drum fest’s debut outing in Chennai was an exciting journey into the world of rhythm.