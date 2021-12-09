Lucky Ali set to tour again

Singer songwriter Lucky Ali is set to kick off his multi-city tour on December 12

Out with the old and in with the new! Lucky Ali will be signing off 2021 with an all-India tour that will spill over into the new year. The Lucky Ali India Tour which commences on December 12 will see the singer perform in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Goa, after a hiatus.

“Amongst my first releases for this tour will be my compilations with Michael McCleary who produced most of my early work. This album is a continuation of the work that we have done. The music has been in the making for a while now and we were just waiting for the right time to release it,” says Lucky Ali, talking about the upcoming event and the unnamed album.

“Although it is fun to release a whole album, we now have the luxury of being able to release a single track, work on it, film it and later on compile it into an album. If you’ve noticed, all our music follows a similar line of thought and these songs are no different.”

Though only four cities are currently part of the tour, the organisers will be adding other cities to the event that will conclude by the end of February.

According to the singer, fans can follow updates of his recent releases on social media and says his team is working on releasing their latest compilation as a vinyl. “My songs reflect a constant sense of self searching, and a love for travelling, they are about communication and relationships. They reflect what we are basically thinking or writing about. Inspiration is something that happens when it does. When you are compiling an album, the songs stem from that perspective. You make it, break it, remake it. Basically, it is a work in progress. Even after a song is released, it is a work in progress because it has another life on stage.”

Ali says the India Tour is so called not due to geographical confines alone — it caters specifically to an Indian audience. “The set up is unique to this particular tour and promises to be an audio-visual experience,” he says, adding that none of the current material will be heard at concerts abroad, at least for the time being.

“The tour will be an audio-visual journey that will take the audience through time, as it will focus on the journey of music and the way each song is performed. Each section has a mood and accompanying visuals, promising to make it an immersive experience.”

“Apart from being an extraordinary challenge, we also get to enjoy the audience being a part of the experience. They sing our songs with us, they interact and communicate with us. India may have seen plenty of audio-visual events, but for our set it is going to be different affair,” admits the singer candidly, adding, “Normally, we would just get together and jam, but this time round there would be a little more discipline.”

Ali says the tour’s set list is long, comprising 21-25 tracks. “I am looking forward to the tour because it involves a lot of travelling to different places and I always liked travelling, though I am a bit worried about the Delhi gig because of the weather.”

Tickets to the Lucky Ali India Tour are available on insider.in.