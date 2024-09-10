Lollpalooza India 2025: Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals set to perform

Lollapalooza India has announced its lineup for the 2025 edition, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on March 8-9. Following the success of its first two iterations, the multi-genre music festival is expected to draw significant crowds with a roster that includes both international and Indian artists, catering to a wide range of musical tastes.

The 2025 edition will be headlined by Green Day, the iconic American punk rock band, performing in India for the first time. Known for hits like American Idiot and Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Green Day’s inclusion is expected to attract a large contingent of rock enthusiasts. Joining them is Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes, marking his return to live performances after a two-year hiatus. Mendes, whose hits include In My Blood and Treat You Better, is likely to draw a broad pop audience.

Other international acts include Louis Tomlinson, former member of One Direction, making his India debut, and British band Glass Animals, best known for their hit single Heat Waves. On the electronic music front, the lineup features well-known DJs Zedd and John Summit, both of whom are expected to bring high-energy performances.

The festival also emphasizes diversity with its inclusion of hip-hop and rap acts. Big Boi, one half of the influential hip-hop duo Outkast, will perform, alongside Indian rapper Hanumankind, whose viral hit Big Dawgs recently made waves on the charts.

Beyond the headliners, Lollapalooza India continues to spotlight emerging talent and local musicians. Notable mentions include sitar virtuoso Niladri Kumar, indie artist Dot., and electronic producer Spryk. Indian rap duo Raftaar x Kr$na will bring their energetic performances, while singer-songwriters like Lisa Mishra and Raman Negi add a mix of folk and contemporary influences. Pianist and composer Sahil Vasudeva will showcase his experimental style, and indie favorites Raghav Meattle and Anushka are set to offer a homegrown twist. South Korean indie band wave to earth and Cuban-American pop singer Isabel LaRosa are among the international up-and-coming acts.

Tickets for the event are selling quickly, with the first two phases already sold out. General tickets remain available through the festival’s official website, lollaindia.com.