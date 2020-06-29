Madame Gandhi live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

From June 26 to date, Madame Gandhi posted numerous stills from her upcoming music video ‘Waiting For Me’, which is slated to launch on June 30. The stills comprise young uniformed schoolgirls in an empty building, older women in a forest dressed in bright pinks and oranges and Madame Gandhi herself floating face-up in water, sporting a dreamy smile.

Madame Gandhi is known for for her percussion-heavy music, which fast became woman-power anthems. She has also toured with M.I.A, Kehlani and earlier this year, Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour. The Harvard Business School alum who worked at Interscope Records as a data analyst, honed the skill of tracking stream patterns across Spotify and YouTube. This helped her understand how systemised the major music label business is, in that smaller producers and musicians were given a lesser priority on these supposedly-democratic platforms.

The 31-year-old has since run her music career like a technologist would run their own startup, with mindful moves and strategies, analysing data from across audiences and labels, and more. Points on this and business tips will be shared with those tuning in to the #LockdownWithWeekend Instagram live session. Plus, on this live chat, she will talk about her earliest memories with music, her Mumbai connect, and how she has kept up creativity during the lockdown.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Madame Gandhi is on Monday June 29, 9pm IST / 8.30 am PDT at @thehinduweekend on Instagram.