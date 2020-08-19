Lockdown live music events this week, from Agam to Casteless Collective
Iconic independent acts, from EDM to folk and everything in between, make up this week’s Live Gigs. And there is a dose of creative comedy as well
South Side Story
Agam, Thaikuddam Bridge, Masala Coffee...the lineup of BookMyShow’s online concert South Side Story comprises many greats. Their fans — or anyone with an inkling about indie music in India — need no introduction to their music, so here is what you do need to know: show starts at 6 pm on August 23 on BookMyShow’s live platform, and can be streamed in India, Malaysia and Singapore. Passes are on bookyshow.com
Stream Room
Skill Box described its newest series of livestreams as a “three-day party”. The lineup backs it up, with the likes of EDM leaders Midival Punditz and folk-fusion band The Kutle Khan Project comprising the grand finale on August 23. Other artistes, spread over the evenings of August 21 and 22, are Delhi-based Kaya Trehan, Kavya Komorebi, Curtain Blue and Gaurav Malaker aka Blot! For more details and to RSVP, check the @skillboxofficial Instagram page.
The Casteless Collective
The popular Tamil indie act will be performing at its first-ever virtual concert next week. It has been organised jointly by Virtual Now, Troque and Brown Post, and kicks off at 8 pm on August 28. There is still time, but you might not want to miss out on this, so visit www.virtualnow.in for the passes and other details.
The Spotted Hyena
The Chennai-based comedy club brings its Fun Format Fridays back with four standup comedians. Shankar Chugani, Ravi Rao, Vivek Muralidharan and Suman Kumar have been assigned a specific genre each, and have to retell a popular movie accordingly. The film in question? Pulp Fiction. Watch the chaos unfold on August 21 at 8pm. For link to passes, visit @thespottedhyenachennai on Instagram.
