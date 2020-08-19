Lockdown live music events this week, from Agam to Casteless Collective

19 August 2020 17:01 IST

Iconic independent acts, from EDM to folk and everything in between, make up this week’s Live Gigs. And there is a dose of creative comedy as well

South Side Story

Agam, Thaikuddam Bridge, Masala Coffee...the lineup of BookMyShow’s online concert South Side Story comprises many greats. Their fans — or anyone with an inkling about indie music in India — need no introduction to their music, so here is what you do need to know: show starts at 6 pm on August 23 on BookMyShow’s live platform, and can be streamed in India, Malaysia and Singapore. Passes are on bookyshow.com

Stream Room

Skill Box described its newest series of livestreams as a “three-day party”. The lineup backs it up, with the likes of EDM leaders Midival Punditz and folk-fusion band The Kutle Khan Project comprising the grand finale on August 23. Other artistes, spread over the evenings of August 21 and 22, are Delhi-based Kaya Trehan, Kavya Komorebi, Curtain Blue and Gaurav Malaker aka Blot! For more details and to RSVP, check the @skillboxofficial Instagram page.

The Casteless Collective

The popular Tamil indie act will be performing at its first-ever virtual concert next week. It has been organised jointly by Virtual Now, Troque and Brown Post, and kicks off at 8 pm on August 28. There is still time, but you might not want to miss out on this, so visit www.virtualnow.in for the passes and other details.

The Spotted Hyena

The Chennai-based comedy club brings its Fun Format Fridays back with four standup comedians. Shankar Chugani, Ravi Rao, Vivek Muralidharan and Suman Kumar have been assigned a specific genre each, and have to retell a popular movie accordingly. The film in question? Pulp Fiction. Watch the chaos unfold on August 21 at 8pm. For link to passes, visit @thespottedhyenachennai on Instagram.

