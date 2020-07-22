Lockdown live music and comedy to watch this week

22 July 2020 17:38 IST

Some quality jazz, a few ageless poems and a dose of laughter as usual. Your lockown list of Live Gigs this week is a mix of all things breezy

Hozier

“Happy Friday. I hope you had a good week,” said Hozier, and my Friday was made. The globally famous, Billboard and BBC Music awards-winning Irish singer-songwriter has been drawing in viewers by the thousands to his Instagram lives, which feature not his songs, but a range of poems including those recommended by fans. He goes live for about 45 minutes every Friday, at @hozier.

Afro Latin Jazz Alliance

The alliance, according to its Facebook page, provides, among other things, “institutional support for the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra” that puts up some stellar music on the alliance’s Facebook page every Sunday. The performances are often collaborations between the orchestra and jazz bands. The music isn’t always live — collaborations and recordings are done from multiple countries — but the discussion that follows is. Follow Afro Latin Jazz Alliance on Facebook for more.

The BisiBeleBois

This Bengaluru-based improv comedy trio will be going live on a ticketed Zoom show, hosted by Embellish event management. The quirky humorists have been fairly creative through the lockdown, and even came up with their own music video, professing their love for dosa, in April. Show starts at 8 pm on July 26; passes are on insider.in.

Nelly

The US-based rapper will be hosting a virtual concert on July 25, at 9 pm EST. The concert, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of his album, Country Grammar, will reportedly be broadcast in 360-degree virtual reality. It is a part of Melody VR’s event series, so you will have to check if their app is compatible with any of your devices.

