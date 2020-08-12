Lockdown live gigs this weekend, from music festivals to indie solos

This week’s list of Live Gigs to look forward to, is all about indi-pop, from the outright famous to the soft and up-and-coming

Lifafa

The world premiere of ‘Dastan-e-Haroun’, Dastangoi Collective’s thespian presentation of Salman Rushdie’s short stories on August 15. New Delhi-based pop-rock band Faridkot’s live performance on August 14. There is a lot to be excited about in SkillBox’s plans for the Independence Day weekend. The climax is Delhi-based electronic music producer Suryakant Sawhney aka Lifafa. Ambient, disco, electronic, his music is a mix of all these and more, resulting in a signature sound that has earned him a dedicated following. The performances will be livestreamed on the SkillBox website: visit the link on @skillboxofficial Instagram page for passes and schedule.

Taalbelia

What used to be a round-the-clock, residential music festival spanning three or four days amid palaces, resorts and havelis of the Rajasthani town of Mandwa, is now a one-day Instagram extravaganza. This year’s lineup consists of well-known names in folk like the veritable Mame Khan, as well as indie forces like Anand Bhaskar, Nikhita Gandhi and even rapper MC Raja Mukherjee. Clearly, genre is no bar here. The show starts at August 16 at 8.30 pm, and passes are on bookmyshow.

Abhilasha Sinha

Abhilasha is the latest among a pan-India string of indie talent, both established as well as up-and-coming, to have been hosted through the lockdown by House Concerts India on Instagram. New York-based Delhi girl Abhilasha, who goes live in a closed online session at 9.30 pm on August 15, released her latest single ‘Honey Bee’ earlier this month. The track, which is as much a mix of sunshine and summer rain as the rest of her heartfelt English-Hindi repertoire, will be the focus of the session. For details and to book passes, check out the @houseconcertindia Instagram handle.

Independent Together

Hungama Artist Aloud is hopping on to the Independence Day online concerts bandwagon. Their Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained concert is a part of Event Capital and BookMyShow’s Festival of Festivals. The lineup comprises famous names like Parikrama, Manasi Scott, Shibani Kashyap, Aabha Hanjura, Eka, Jasleen Aulakh, Prarthana Choudhury, Vipul Panchal and Suryansh from The Suryansh Project. The headliners of the Hungama Artist Aloud Discoveration – Gen Next series will also be performing. The show streams live on the bookmyshow wesbite, for those who buy passes.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are watching live, at metro@thehindu.co.in.