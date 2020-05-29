Music

A family that sings together

A group of cousins has made their lockdown days memorable by launching a music video on YouTube

A group of cousins has made their lockdown a musical one. Cousins, settled in different parts of the world, got together and released an album on YouTube. Dubai-based IT professional and singer Shalini Bose thought of the idea, which would work well in her musically-inclined family. With help from her musician husband Rakesh, the idea became a reality.

Shalini discussed the plan with her siblings in Kerala, Sarath and Sharika and they formed a Whatsapp group first. Since her extended family included musicians such as violinists, guitarists and flautists, it all came together quickly. After two weeks of recording and co-ordination, the album was launched on YouTube recently.

They call themselves ‘Music Cousins’ and their album was shared multiple times on social media. The singers included Shalini, Sharika Bose, Sarath Bose, Praveena Pradeep, Rajitha Kannan, Kiran Vijay, Rakhi Rajesh, Radhika Kannan, Saratchandra Bose, Ashwathy S, Keerthi, Saran Girikumar, Sreerag Sundar, Sreeraj Onakkoor and Sreerasmi.

Rakesh K played the flute and Sreerag Sundar played the violin. Programming, mixing and mastering were done by Varun Babu, who also played the guitar. Saratchandra Bose handled the vocal arrangements. Video and motion graphics were done by Krishnakumar VS.

The cousins recorded their bits from their homes in Kozhikode, Kochi, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and Dubai.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSHLzTWebIg&feature=youtu.be

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 3:37:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/lockdown-days-turn-musical-for-the-members-of-a-family/article31702374.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY