Live music and standup comedy to enjoy online

Musical icons pay tribute to other icons and family humour toys with shades of grey in this week’s edition of Live Gigs to catch online

Jim Beam Originals

Colonial Cousins, Usha Uthup, Benny Dayal, Shalmali Kholgade and Shaan are some of the names that PayTM Insider mentions as part of its upcoming series of 10 virtual music lives. The idea behind the event, titled ‘Paytm Insider Presents Jim Beam Originals’, is for leading Indian musicians to reinterpret the classic songs of global favourites. The series is set to begin with Colonial Cousins blending in their signature style to recreate an abridged The Eagles’ discography. Playback singer Shalmali follows with her take on Michael Jackson songs, and so on. Thaikuddam Bridge, Shor Police, Karsh Kale and Purbayan Chatterjee are also part of this series put together by Turnkey Music Publishing and Music Plus. Each live will be streamed on insider.in at 9 pm, starting November 7. Visit the website for individual tickets or season passes.

The Scene

A Humming Heart is back with another week-long string of listening room sessions (or “music listening parties”, take your pick), hosted on its Discord server called The Scene. If you have the Discord app or can sign in online, there are two sessions left this week that you can catch. On October 29, the album in focus is Mark of Teja by Mumbai-based metal band Scribe. October 30, is dedidacted to Humming Heart’s current picks — join the discussion with enthusiasts from around the country. You can search for The Scene on Discord or click on the invite link on the @ahummingheart Instagram page.

Vivek Muralidharan

For weeks now, the Chennai-based comic has been doing an hour-long live every night, and has reached a point where he is comfortable enough with the show for it to feel breezy and conversational without sounding done-to-death. If you like your comedy clean with no grey areas, you might feel guilty laughing at a few of his punchlines. But you also won’t be able to help yourself: from an innocent niece to an earnest grandmother, everyone’s a punchline. Vivek begins his show on Zoom at 10 pm on weeknights and 7 pm on weekends; passes are on insider.in.

