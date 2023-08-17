Live and loud: Bengaluru’s music scene this weekend

August 17, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

One Night Stand ft DHP, Tintin, Lojal, Naos

August 18, 8 pm onwards

INDIRANAGAR SOCIAL

Tickets: Free, RSVP via Insider.in, cover charges apply after 9:30 pm

Among the regular haunts for hip-hop in the city, gig series One Night Stand has been hosted by rapper Tintin along with a posse of acts from around Bengaluru and India as well. This weekend’s edition at Indiranagar Social marks a year since the party started. The gig will see Tintin perform new material as well as Manipur-origin multi-genre artist Lojal take to the stage, alongside rapper DHP and New Delhi-based producer NAOS aka Nishikar Chhibber behind the decks. Tintin says about the show on his social media, “I am also debuting new music from my upcoming release with NAOS and I’m so pumped to share it with all of you.”

Love of Live ft The Soul, Tarang Joseph

August 18, 8 pm onwards

FANDOM AT GILLY’S REDEFINED, KORAMANGALA

Tickets: ₹499 via Insider.in, plus ₹499 cover charge at the door

It was a sign for fans of Sri Lankan act The Soul when the reggae/rock/soul-influenced band uploaded videos from their 2019 performance in Bengaluru. Four years later, the mind-bending, consciousness-questioning band are back in India, fresh from performances in Goa as well as at the Covelong Classic Festival in Kovalam, Chennai. Performing alongside Bengaluru-based artist Tarang Joseph, a whole lot of soul music is about to be served up. The Soul, who are currently on an India tour, will perform from their albums Round & Around (2018) and Enry Pete (2020), including songs such as ‘Lucky Child’, ‘No Doctor Witch Doctor’, ‘Sticky Like Glue’ and ‘Aiyo’.

The F16s, Backup Dancer

August 19, 8 pm onwards

GYLT, HENNUR

Tickets: ₹1099 via Skillbox, plus ₹799 cover charge at the door

Chennai indie act The F16s stop by the city as part of their month-long Rock n’ Roll is Dead tour. Supported by Bengaluru-based artist Jeevan Antony’s new act, Backup Dancer with drummer Mayur Nanda, The F16s are likely to play to a full house at GYLT. The band says they will bring “a polished and stacked set of songs built for every kind of F16s fan — from the fresh-faced newbie to the mildly disgruntled veteran. Plus, some unreleased gems; you can never have too many unreleased gems.” The show will also bring in limited edition merchandise that will only available on tour dates.

Thaikkudam Bridge

August 19, 7 pm onwards

PHOENIX MARKETCITY, WHITEFIELD

Tickets: ₹999 (standing) ₹1499 (VIP, standing) via Insider.in

South India Music Festival

Kerala fusion stalwarts Thaikkudam Bridge recently marked over a 100 concerts abroad, as part of their North American tour. On the back of these shows, they perform at Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield as part of the South India Music Festival (SIMF). Expect whirlwind performances of songs from their albums Navarasa and Namah and hits such as ‘Fish Rock’ and possibly a few Bollywood mashups.

Hotbox ft NADI, Rasa, Benkii

August 19, 8 pm onwards

INDIRANAGAR SOCIAL

Tickets: Free, RSVP via Insider.in

The bouncy bassline is the focus of Bangladesh-origin UK-based DJ, broadcaster and producer Nadī, who dives into sounds from the underground, including dub, R&B, dancehall, plus drum and bass.

The artist arrives in India for her first international tour this summer, right after performing at the likes of Glastonbury Festival in the UK, Cabaret Sauvage in Paris and world-famous clubs such as Ministry of Sound, Cafe Oto and Colour Factory.

Nadī will be supported by Bengaluru-based DJs Rasa and Benkii at Indiranagar Social, as part of event agency Krunk’s long-running series Hotbox.

