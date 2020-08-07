Listen to the rhythms of rain

07 August 2020 12:50 IST

Thirty artistes from 20 countries joined hands to celebrate Rain Day with some powerful performances

Music, like rain, knows no boundary. Earth Day Network India recently organised a celebration of Rain Day with a 90-minute presentation of curated artistic interpretations from across 20 countries. The importance of rain was beautifully put by environmentalist Sonam Wangchuck, also an ambassador for Earth Day Network. He pointed out that even in dry places like his home-state Ladakh, “life is possible only due to glaciers. But climate change is having a visible impact on glaciers, which could eventually vanish. And in another 30 years, we may become climate change refugees. That’s why we need to learn how to use every drop of rain we receive; every drop of rain can make a difference between a desert and an oasis.”

Art, as an important means of communicating a message, was used effectively in the presentation. From senior Carnatic vocalist and Earth Day Network ambassador Bombay Jayashri introducing an excerpt from the dance drama ‘Meghadootam’ (Cloud Messenger) to modern Japanese artist Akinori Oishi showing his popular cartoon characters Parka and Bao enjoying the rain, the art forms featured were diverse.

Challenging task

Describing the logistics of the endeavour, Neela Mazumdar from the Earth Day Network team said, “It was a challenge finding artists from different continents who could use their brush and voice to spread the environmental message. But they were all delighted to join the campaign. For instance, Portugal-based singer/ songwriter Mariana Root, who sings on water issues, composed a new song for us invoking rains during hot summer days in Portugal.” Mariana played the traditional Portuguese drum Adufe while she crooned.

Soumik Datta

According to the U.K-based sarod exponent and Earth Day Network ambassador Soumik Datta, who helped conceive the concept, “The sheer number of artistes involved in the global event is a testimony to the gratitude we have for Earth, our shared home. I played Nat Malhar, a monsoon raga, that always brings alive memories of my hometown Kolkata and my guru Pt. Buddhadev Das Gupta.” Raga Nat Malhar, a combination of Malhar and Nat, has a small yet distinct identity and with Soumik’s expert handling, it took on a new role as a harbinger of rain. The melodious piece was composed by Soumik’s gurubhai, Pt. Prattyush Bannerji. It was to Soumik’s credit that he chose to play something simple and identifiable to celebrate rain. Short videos on rainfall from around the world and cartoons by Australian artist Mali and Sophie Cousinie from France preceded the concert.

Raag Megh’s power

The importance of monsoon was conveyed in an unique way by Jasbir Jassi. He sang the verse, ‘Saawan aaya he sakhi’, of Guru Arjan Dev, fifth of the Sikh gurus, from the Guru Granth Sahib. Jassi’s heartwarming rendition of the verse, which he had composed in raag Megh, brought out the essence of the appropriate lyrics. It was interesting to see this popular pop singer from Punjab in a new avatar.

Jassi Jasbir, popular pop singer from Punjab

Anantha Krishnan, the Chennai-based mridangist, chose to reproduce the sound of rain by playing with both his hands on just one side of the instrument. With impeccable control on volume and speed, he took listeners on an aural journey of simulated rainfall.

Malini Awasthi’s kajri (songs sung in the rainy season) showed that the Indian tradition of welcoming the rainfall is not confined to the classical arts; it is as much part of folk music too. The presentation offered an interesting medley of music and dance performances themed on rain. It was streamed online, and also broadcast on Insync, the TV channel dedicated to music.

The Delhi-based author writes on classical music