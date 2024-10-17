ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall

Published - October 17, 2024 03:52 am IST - BUENOS AIRES

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Payne fell form the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel, resulting in ‘extremely serious injuries’. Medics confirmed his death on the spot

AP

British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the group One Direction, passed away on October 16, 2024 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), local officials said.

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Payne fell form the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina's capital, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard but declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether Payne jumped from the balcony or fell by accident. Mr. Crescenti told Todo Noticias that authorities were investigating the circumstances of his death and conducting an autopsy.

Argentine media reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, with his former girlfriend, the musician Cheryl who was known as Cheryl Cole when she performed with Girls Aloud. He is also survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, and his two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola. Representatives for Payne did not immediately return emails and calls.

