Learning about the intricacies of jazz

Yati Durant and his wife Magdalena were in the city for a collaborative concert with Jagadeesh M R, Director of Operations, at the Bangalore School of Music. Yati is a world-class musician who has scored music for international cinema. Magdalena, also a musician, often accompanies Yati during his performances.

Yati was pleasantly surprised that jazz had a following in India. He says, “In places like New York, London or Paris, there are jazz sessions that morph into musical fistfights, with each set of players trying to outdo the others.”

According to him, people react to jazz in different ways all around the world. “In Germany, they are rather stoic at performances; there is a lot of passion in the Slavic soul so in Poland, they comprehend it better; in France they dance to jazz and in Italy, they just take it and make it their own. The Brazilian cultural spirit demands complexity in their renditions; the more complex, the better,” he smiles.

“Going by the audience’s reaction, we know if we are hitting the right chord or not. There is more to playing live than just reading musical notation; it happens on the spot,” says Yati.

The history of jazz, in a way, reflects the history of the world. From anti-establishment anthems that sparked a desire for liberty in slaves and the cultural warfare that sprang up after World War II, to its current globalisation, the trajectory of this musical form has been evolutionary.

Though jazz had humble beginnings, one of the reasons it acquired an elitist overture was because classical musicians began to foray into this field. And while it is common for classical musicians to switch to non-classical styles, the reverse is rather uncommon.

Magdalena, however, is living proof that music has no limitations. “I began singing at a young age and I also learnt to play the guitar. I began to write my own music, too. When I sang at my parents 25th anniversary, one of the guests said I had the potential to turn professional.

“I began training at the age of 19; it was the first time I was listening to classical music and I fell in love with it,” beams Magdalena, who is a soprano.

“The world of classical music is so rich in harmonies and styles, I decided that I would dedicate my life to classical music though I would continue singing other genres,” she adds.

Magdalena and Yati collaborate on different projects; he writes film music and Magdalena improvises on those tracks in the studio. They also perform on stage together.

Whether one is a singer or a composer, “it is nice to have your job in music, it doesn’t feel like work,” grins Yati.