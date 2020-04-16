Learn to play The Doors with Robby Krieger

Always wanted to play The Doors classics? Well, here is the chance to learn your favourites from Robby Krieger himself. The guitarist of the legendary rock band kicked things off last week by teaching ‘Roadhouse Blues’ on The Doors Instagram page. After breaking down the guitar track, he played along with the original song.

The Doors page also called on musicians to post their versions of the classic with #LearnToPLayTheDoors and either win an official band t-shirt or have their video reposted on the page.

While Instagram user @hectoryamil_ was the participant who won an official The Doors t-shirt, The Doors page also posted clips of four participants who played the song on guitar, keys, drums and bass respectively.

This week, follow Robby’s instructions on how to play ‘Moonlight Drive’ and post your versions with the same hashtag.

For the artists

If you’re not a musician but an artist, get involved by posting your fan art with #TheDoorsArt for a chance to be featured on the official page.