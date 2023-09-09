Carnatic-jazz tribute to Kaaraikkudi Mani on his 78th birth anniversary

September 09, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

“Mani sir’s life and music are synonymous with dedication, innovation and perfection. Celebrating him and his life on his birthday will help the next generation of musicians imbibe this legacy,” says senior Bharatanatyam dancer Rajeswari Sainath, on the celebration to mark the mridangam legend’s 78th birthday.

A Carnatic-Jazz concert titled Tha Thi Thom Nam will bring together composer Louis Banks, flutist BV Balasai, violinist Embar S Kannan, ghatam artiste V Suresh and percussionist Shivamani. The event is organised under the aegis of Sruti Laya Kendra in association with Narada Gana Sabha Chennai on September 11, 6pm

Percussion stalwart TK Murthy will be awarded the Guru Kaaraikkudi Mani Award on the occasion.

Says Rajeswari, “Mani sir’s respect for various genres of world music combined with jazz musicians’ fascination for his compositions have established his stature as a unique Indian composer . His music is played by Jazz, Philharmonic and symphony orchestras of the east and west.

”Mridangam, despite its predominant and inevitable position as percussion in Carnatic music, had been dominated by the leading performers who were seniors and stalwarts in those days, says Rajeswari, adding that the focused, robust performance marked by pristine strokes with impeccable new mathematical concepts exhibited by maestro Kaaraikkudi Mani as well as his significant stage presence astounded many co-artistes. “The concerts rose to unimaginable heights of ecstasy with his mridangam support. He paved the way for the prominence and dignity to the instrument that continues to give an honourable status to the next-gen in mridangam playing.”

Rajeswari’s three-decade long association with Kaaraikkudi Mani helped her master the intricacies and aesthetics of laya and eventually do her PhD in Laya patterns. “He composed varnams in different thalas that are not usually performed in Bharatanatyam and made me explore its vastness and beauty in dance. Professionally, I feel blessed to have worked under his mentorship. I gained so much wealth of knowledge and values followed in the art form to excel, be humble and disciplined and stay committed.”

See all 1 stories