Lata Mangeshkar: The Nightingale of Bollywood

06 February 2022 10:14 IST

Mangeshkar's death plunged the country into mourning with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the tributes in a series of tweets.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

She was 92.

"Lata di died at 8.12 a.m. due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis," Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating the veteran singer at the city's Breach Candy hospital here, told reporters.

