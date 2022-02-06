Music

Lata Mangeshkar: The Nightingale of Bollywood

06 February 2022 10:14 IST
Updated: 06 February 2022 10:54 IST

Mangeshkar's death plunged the country into mourning with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the tributes in a series of tweets.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

She was 92.

"Lata di died at 8.12 a.m. due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis," Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating the veteran singer at the city's Breach Candy hospital here, told reporters.

Singers and siblings Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle had long dominated the Hindi film industry. It was these two women, from pre-Independent India, who steered the nation with their voices. Photo: The Hindu Archives
Then President K.R. Narayanan presenting the Bharat Ratna to Lata Mangeshkar in New Delhi on March 21, 2001. Photo: The Hindu Archives
Then President K.R. Narayanan presenting the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavna Award to Lata Mangeshkar in New Delhi. Photo: The Hindu Archives
Singer Lata Mangeshkar has had a career spanning eight decades and has sung innumerable songs in 36 languages. Here she is seen with Mohammed Rafi. Photo: The Hindu Archives
President R. Venkataraman presenting the Dada Saheb Phalke Award 1989 to singer Lata Mangeshkar in New Delhi on May 07, 1990. Photo: The Hindu Archives
Lata Mangeshkar with M.S. Subbulakshmi. Few remember that Lata Mangeshkar’s debut in Tamil was as early as in 1956. The story of Lata Mangeshkar, like that of Carnatic doyenne M.S. Subbulakshmi, is at once the story of personal victories and also of how women changed the course of performing history. Photo: The Hindu Archives
Singer Lata Mangeshkar rendering the theme song during the National Games opening ceremony in Pune on January 16, 1994. The true worth of an artiste like Lata is to be measured by her contribution to Indian history and the evolution of the genre of film music. Photo: The Hindu Archives
