Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died on February 6 due to multiple organ failure.

The ‘Nightingale of India’ had a career spanning eight decades and has sung innumerable songs in 36 languages.

The story of Lata Mangeshkar, like that of Carnatic doyenne M.S. Subbulakshmi, is at once the story of personal victories and also of how women changed the course of performing history.