Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi upholds the patantaram

The nuances of the Lalgudi bani came through in the string of Tyagaraja kritis

In the Tyagaraja sishya parampara, the Lalgudi lineage has been the most profound, beginning with Lalgudi Rama Iyer. Lalgudi Jayaraman’s son, G.J.R. Krishnan, and daughter, Vijayalakshmi, who belong to the fifth generation, are carrying on the legacy. Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi’s solo violin concert at the Trinity festival, organised by the Kalakshetra Foundation, stood out for its musical craftsmanship.

She began her concert with Tyagaraja’s ‘Nenarunchara napaini’ after a charming sketch of Simhavahini raga, a janyam of Sarasangi. The composer entreats Rama to show mercy on him. The kalpanaswaras brought out the many hues of the raga.

A crisp Thodi alapana preceded Syama Sastri’s Swarajathi, ‘Rave himagiri kumari’, where the composer prays for the grace of goddess Kamakshi. Vijayalakshmi brought to the fore its stately pace and depth through the resonating strings of her instrument. Her vocal proficiency helped her play the kriti with accuracy.

Dikshitar’s second vibhakti composition, ‘Santhana gopalakrishnam’ (Rupakam), in Khamas, was preceded by an impressive raga alapana. The brilliant swaraprastara, in madhyama kala, was at ‘Narthana Muralidharam’.

Unhurried rendition

The verve and soft sweep of raga Purvikalyani, brought out in the leisurely elucidation, with a stress on its cardinal swaras, had a lingering effect.

The rendering of Dikshitar’s ‘Meenakshi me mudham dehi’ by Vijayalakshmi was lit up by flashes of sober beauty. The unhurried niraval was at the usual ‘Madurapuri Nilaye’, followed by a bright sketch of the rare raga Vanaspati, the fourth Melakarta. In his composition ‘Pariyachakama’, the saint-composer asks Rama why he is ridiculing him. This was followed by yet another Tyagaraja kriti, ‘Anupama gunambudhi’ in Atana.

The piece de resistance was the extensive interpretation of raga Sankarabharanam, with Tyagaraja’s ‘Manasu swaadhinamaina’ in leisurely misra chapu. Vijayalakshmi’s interpretation was in tune with the patantaram. The wide-ranging swaraprastara distilled the sweetness of Sankarabharanam.

The thani by R. Sankaranarayanan (mridangam) and K.V. Gopalakrishnan (kanjira) was a display of rhythmic aesthetics and enriched the concert.

Dikshitar’s ‘Sri Rama Saraswathi’ in raga Nasamani (in Dikshitar school) was an apt interlude. Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi concluded her recital with Tyagaraja’s Devagandhari composition, ‘Koluvaiyunnaade Kodandapani’. She was accompanied by Kumari Krishnendu on the tambura.

The Chennai-based writer specialises in Carnatic music.