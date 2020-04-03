Lahe Lahe takes open mic online

Itching to get out there and showcase your musical talents at an open mic night? Well, Lahe Lahe has an alternative. Starting April 5, Lahe Lahe will host ‘Saaz: a musical evening at Lahe Lahe santhe’ on the first Sunday of every month online.

Says Shashwath Malli, community manager, Lahe Lahe, “Saaz is a musical open mic event that has been going on since 2018. Because of the lockdown we are doing it online through a platform called Airmeet (The performer can be seen by everyone but he/she can’t see the people watching because there aren’t multiple windows). Three artistes curated by Lahe Lahe will perform first for 15 minutes each. The open mic will follow and the participants get five minutes each to perform.”

Stating that when it was held at the venue, the charge was ₹150 plus taxes, Shashwat says, “Now, it is pay as you like for those who want to participate in the open mic or watch the performances.”

As for how one can apply to be a part of the open mic or watch the event, he says, “Earlier, we had a tie-up with ticketing platforms. Now, because that is not there, call Lahe Lahe and give your name and details to be a part of the open mic. Those who want to watch will be given a link to join the event.”

Call Lahe Lahe at 988629444.