L. Shenkar's latest is richly meditative

The video teaser single released by electric violinist and vocalist L. Shenkar promises to be mind-blowing with visual effects raising the music to a new level. Lockdown notwithstanding, the first week of May saw Shenkar debuting a new single and video from his star-studded new album, ‘Chepleeri Dream.’ The single, ‘In My Heart,’ has the virtuoso composing the song, playing the double-violin, singing and playing the keyboards. The song’s meditative pace sets the perfect vibe for Shenkar’s mantra-like lyrics and melody, taking the listeners on a spiritual journey.

‘In My Heart,’ featuring guest performances from King Crimson’s Tony Levin, Chester Thompson (Phil Collins/Genesis/Frank Zappa), Dileep Palakkad and more, is showcased in a gorgeously animated music video. The full album, ‘Chepleeri Dream’ will be released on Cleopatra Records on July 31. The mystic touch of the single comes through in that pulsating rhythm that carries you as if on a stream with the music. In keeping with the collaborative spirit integral to Shenkar’s art, ‘In My Heart,’ features the talents of ground-breaking artistes.

So how was this single made possible in the midst of a long lockdown period? Shenkar gives the answers in an exclusive interview. Excerpts:

How did you complete this task (the single and the video) during the Lockdown. Apparently, the project has happened between two natural calamities.

The album that began during Kerala's floods (2018) was released May 1, 2020, during a pandemic lockdown . We were lucky to finish the video just before the lockdown began. I thought my record label may postpone releasing the album to next year. The album has many positive and uplifting lyrics that speak of how even through real hard times love prevails. My record label thought it would be great to release the single 'In My Heart' with an y exciting animation video directed by Balazs (known for his animated music videos). Though the album releases on July 31, one can pre-order it now. I am thankful to both fans and critics around the world. Music can be so healing and uplifting to everyone no matter where they come from, especially during such hard times.

How is 'Chepleeri Dream' different from your other albums?

I have many great musicians involved in this project. The songs are reflections of my experience of living at the Chepleeri Siva Temple in Kerala with Sri Thirumeni Guruji during the floods . It was the worst flood in nearly a century and I had to overcome all the obstacles to get this project finished. It was truly a challenge and I love challenges. It gives me strength. This album features guest appearances by superstar musicians, including Jonathan Davis (Korn), world-renowned Vedic chanter P.N. Sivarama Krishnan, Tony Levin (John Lennon, Peter Gabriel), Chester Thompson (Phil Collins, Genesis), Scott Page (Pink Floyd, Supertramp), Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Norwood Fisher (Fishbone), Josh Lopez (Will. I. Am, Black Eyed Peas), Zac Baird (Jay-Z and Beyonce), Dileep Palakkad and Neel Agrawal.

Could you share interesting happenings in the LA music scene during the lockdown? What have the artistes been doing in a performance scene which used to be so busy and packed?

Many of my musician friends have been lockeddown completely, but they all have enormous energy which they are channelling through online shows, workshops, charity works and creating music in studios. Some of us are sending our files to each other for future projects. There has never been such a lockdown, but there is always a good side to it: for instance, many of them are spending more time with their beloved ones and still making music in a relaxed situation. Everything must pass. Sooner or later we will all be crossing this bridge and it will be a memory. Meanwhile we must all make use of this situation to make the world a better place to live for the future.